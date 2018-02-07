Strange Things Are Stirring in England! Discover What It Is in Jeremy Cutler And The Torch Of Time

A boy who secretly possesses a great power is taken from his family and raised by a curious woman, one who doesn’t know her own true identity nor her veiled past.

Canterbury and Coventry, England (PRUnderground) February 7th, 2018

In Jeremy Cutler and the Torch of Time, Michael Faix creates a middle grade adventure that weaves the themes of loss, self-worth, and the overcoming power of love (with a pinch of magic) into a story that is sure to delight readers both young and old alike. The author captures the whimsical side of magic as well as the heavier matters that affect children in both our realm and the realms of fantasy.

Young readers are sure to look up to the protagonist’s never-give-up mindset and his devotion to his family that fuels his forward march through the test and trials that lay before him, no matter how difficult

