StorEn Technologies and Environment Park Launch Cooperation Program

The program involves validation and development work for StorEn’s innovative patent-pending vanadium flow batteries

STONY BROOK, NEW YORK (PRUnderground) February 1st, 2018

StorEn Technologies Inc., a client of the Clean Energy Business Incubator Program (CEBIP) at Stony Brook University, is pleased to announce that, in the view of the development of the EMEA markets, a cooperation program with the Environment Park in Turin, Italy’s leading cleantech scientific and technology accelerator has started.

The program entails the independent, third-party validation of a StorEn’s vanadium flow battery prototype embedding StorEn’s patent-pending innovation to be completed at the Environment Park. The parties will also engage in further development and testing of innovative components.

In the course of 2018, additional independent third-party validation programs will be completed: in the United States at the Advanced Energy Research and Technology Center (AERTC) at Stony Brook University, New York; and in Australia and Asia with partner Multicom Resources PTY Limited.

StorEn Technologies develops evolutionary patent-pending vanadium flow batteries, offering heightened performance at lower costs than current energy storage devices and technologies on the market.

StorEn’s vanadium flow batteries deliver the lowest cost per cycle, a rate that’s eight times less than current lithium-ion offerings. Each unit delivers a battery life of 25 years and more than 15,000 cycles, without capacity decay over time.

StorEn Technologies’ batteries offer solutions for residential, industrial, and telecom/data center applications.

According to Angelo D’Anzi, StorEn’s CTO, “We are excited to commence this technical program with the leading cleantech incubator in Italy. We look forward to our cooperation with the Environment Park leveraging on their expertise in nanotechnologies.”

According to Davide Canavesio, CEO at Environment Park, “The cooperation with StorEn confirms the role of Environment Park as a test site for cleantech innovations. We are proud to be part of this project both for its technical scientific value and its contribution in improving a more efficient use of energy”.

More information about StorEn is available at http://www.storen.tech/, and on our social media pages.

About the Environment Park

The Environment Park, based in Turin – Italy, is a scientific and technological accelerator of innovation for all enterprises focusing on developing eco-efficient solutions. It is a leading aggregator of ideas to be transformed in businesses with a global ambition.

The park focuses on Advanced Energy (production and storage of energy), Green Building (sustainable housing), Plasma Nano-Tech, Green Chemistry (biomass treatment), and CleanTech technology transfer.

The Environment Park currently manages over 30,000 square meters of labs and office space and a conference center, currently hosting over 70 innovative enterprises dedicated to technological innovation in cleantech.

About the Clean Energy Business Incubator Program at Stony Brook University

Funded by the New York State Energy Research and Development Agency (NYSERDA), the Clean Energy Business Incubator Program (CEBIP) at Stony Brook University has been in operation since October 2011 providing assistance and resources for developers of renewable and clean-energy technologies. Through the expertise, business acumen and technological resources of CEBIP’s management team, advisory board, researchers at Stony Brook University and other extensive partnerships, CEBIP helps bridge the gap between innovation and market with a full commitment to helping entrepreneurs develop and commercialize clean-energy technology. CEBIP provides resources for clean-energy innovators that include mentorship at various stages of entrepreneurial development, guidance for business and strategic plans, and assistance in preparing for and locating funding opportunities. CEBIP’s goal is to develop a successful clean-energy economy on Long Island, creating high-paying “cleantech” jobs and industry within Long Island and New York State.

About Multicom:

Multicom Resources Pty is a privately held Australian Company focused on the development of its world class Vanadium assets. Multicom and StorEn have entered into a binding framework agreement to develop a “low cost manufacturing, sale and distribution” supply chain for StorEn’s “increased power” vanadium batteries. This includes “exclusive low cost fixed price offtake arrangements” from Multicom’s future Saint Elmo vanadium mine in northern Queensland. In return Multicom subsidiary, Freedom Energy, has been granted exclusive sales and distribution rights for StorEn’s vanadium flow batteries across the Asia Pacific region. Freedom Energy is currently investigating suitable locations within Australia and across Asia for the establishment of assembly and distribution centers for StorEn batteries to service this regional market.

About StorEn Technologies

StorEn Technologies aims to combat climate change and close the gap in the transition toward renewable, efficient energy with patent-pending, innovative, cost-effective energy storage.