Stopping Invasive Zebra Mussels Discussion Topic at HydroVision Conference

Zebra mussels are on the move. Since the 1980s they have expanded from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast. Hydropower facilities are especially vulnerable to these foreign invaders. Large colonies of zebra mussels can clog intake screens and constrict pipelines.

Killing zebra mussels will be a topic of discussion at a gathering of hydropower professionals this week. The annual HydroVision International conference convenes in Charlotte, June 27–28. Zebra mussels have yet to invade southeastern states such as North Carolina, but that may change.

“Zebra mussels are generally hardy creatures,” said David Hammond, Senior Scientist at Earth Science Laboratories (ESL). “Adults can survive out of water for days, or even weeks, given the right humidity and temperature. This means they can be transported overland on recreational boats. Fortunately, we have discovered a way to control them once they have infested a reservoir.”

Hammond is referring to EarthTec® QZ, a copper-based molluscicide that prevents zebra mussel colonization and biofouling. The manufacturer, ESL, has used EarthTec QZ successfully in a wide range of industries and sites. These include cooling systems, water treatment and conveyance systems.

Hammond cited ESL’s historic eradication of quagga mussels from a 29-acre Pennsylvania lake. “Quagga mussels and zebra alike are susceptible to EarthTec QZ. They ingest it until it reaches a concentration sufficient to kill them. The doses are low enough that non-target species such as fish remain unharmed.”

Hammond will be on hand at the HydroVision conference to discuss EarthTec QZ for the eradication and control of zebra mussels. ESL offers EarthTec QZ to hydropower operators and reservoir managers with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The Zebra Mussel Emergency Response Program provides consultation and installation services to quickly control infestations and prevent costly shutdowns.

Earth Science Laboratories Inc. develops and manufactures advanced water treatment products. EarthTec QZ is EPA registered molluscicide for eradicating and controlling zebra mussels and quagga mussels. It is NSF Certified to Standard 60 as an additive to drinking water. More information is available at earthtecqz.com.

