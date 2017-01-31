Stone Fort Group Selected to Manage MSO, Telematics Programs for Automotive Service Association

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) has chosen Stone Fort Group (SFG) to manage the annual MSO Symposium and the new Telematics program for the collision repair industry. These events will be co-located with NACE Automechanika in Chicago on July 26, 2017. Locations will soon be announced for 2018 and 2019. Stone Fort Group will be handling marketing, operations, sales, financials and overall management of these events on behalf of ASA.

“We are pleased to be working with Stone Fort Group again in 2017 and beyond,” said Dan Risley, ASA president and executive director. “Our team and board worked with them on NACE | CARS over the past three years, and we saw a revitalization of the event with the introduction of new and innovative ideas. Their team is quick, responsive and extremely customer service oriented; traits essential in serving our constituents.”

“Our team is excited to continue a relationship with the ASA,” said Brian Nessen, partner, Stone Fort Group. “Over the past three years we’ve learned a lot about the repair industry and we’ve developed many great relationships over that time. We look forward to helping ASA, the attendees and the sponsors strengthen their respective positions in the market through these programs.”

The MSO Symposium has taken place annually since 2011 and is an exclusive conference for multi-shop operators, independent operators and insurance professionals. The symposium will provide insight on the strongest companies in the industry and their respective leadership through the sharing of knowledge and information essential to understanding market conditions and preparing for the future.

The telematics program will debut with a focus on the most advanced automotive technology, accident avoidance systems, governance of systems and data, aftermarket issues and the effects on the consumer. A new advisory board is overseeing the direction of the program and its content. Collision repair shop owners and leadership, along with the insurance industry, will be watching this subject matter closely.

More information about the MSO Symposium can be found at stonefortgroup.com/mso-2017. Further information on the Telematics program will be available soon.

About the Automotive Service Association

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) is the largest international not-for-profit trade association of its kind dedicated to and governed by independent automotive service and repair professionals. ASA advances professionalism and excellence in the automotive industry through education, legislative representation and member services. For additional information about ASA or to join, go to www.ASAshop.org.

About Stone Fort Group

Stone Fort Group does a lot… And we do it the way you want it.

We run dynamic and transformational b2b gatherings for the communities we serve, provide information resources and facilitate industry communication all year round – in multiple channels. We deliver content, relevancy, audiences – and drive business.

Our brands in HR / Workforce, Energy and Transportation are about serving you, talking about your challenges, opportunities, solutions and bringing buyers and sellers for emerging markets together year-round. It’s how our b2b media channels can help improve the quality, value and performance of the networking for communities we serve. www.stonefortgroup.com.