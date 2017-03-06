Stone Fort Group Selected to Manage 2017 Algae Biomass Summit

Stone Fort Group has been selected by the Algae Biomass Organization to manage the Annual Algae Biomass Summit, the largest algae conference in the world.

(PRUnderground) March 6th, 2017

Stone Fort Group has been selected by the Algae Biomass Organization to manage conference services for the 11th Annual Algae Biomass Summit, which will be held in Salt Lake City, October 29 – November 1. This Summit is where leading producers of algae products go to network with industry suppliers and technology providers, where project developers converse with utility executives, and where researchers and technology developers rub elbows with venture capitalists.

“We were seeking a proven and trusted event management company, and Stone Fort Group came highly recommended for their track record of professionalism, attention to details, their can-do attitude and ability to take this established event to the next level,” said Matt Carr, Ph.D., executive director, Algae Biomass Organization.

“Stone Fort Group is pleased to be a part of this prestigious event…the largest algae conference in the world and fastest-growing algae event of its kind,” said Sean Guerre, partner, Stone Fort Group. “We look forward to working with the Algae Biomass Organization for the next 3 years, the premier group in this growing industry.”

This dynamic event unites industry professionals from all sectors of the world’s algae utilization industries including those involved with financing, algal ecology, genetic systems, carbon partitioning, engineering & analysis, biofuels, animal feeds, fertilizers, bioplastics, supplements and foods. Attendees come from all over the world and include young innovators, students, exhibitors, sponsors, speakers and poster presenters from all facets of the algae industry.

Details about ABS can be found at www.algaebiomasssummit.org.

About Algae Biomass Organization

The Algae Biomass Organization (ABO) is a 501 c(6) non-profit whose mission is to promote the development of viable commercial markets for renewable and sustainable commodities derived from algae. Its membership is comprised of people, companies and organizations across the value chain. More information about ABO, including its leadership, membership, costs, benefits and members and their affiliations, is available at the website: www.algaebiomass.org.

About Stone Fort Group

Stone Fort Group does a lot… And we do it the way you want it.

We run dynamic and transformational b2b gatherings for the communities we serve, provide information resources and facilitate industry communication all year round – in multiple channels. We deliver content, relevancy, audiences – and drive business.

Our brands in HR / Workforce, Energy and Transportation are about serving you, talking about your challenges, opportunities, solutions and bringing buyers and sellers for emerging markets together year-round. It’s how our b2b media channels can help improve the quality, value and performance of the networking for communities we serve. www.stonefortgroup.com.