Stock Circles Announces the Beta Release of Smart Auto-Trading Application to TradeKing® Customers

Stock Circles announces the beta release of its Smart Auto-Trading application to TradeKing® customers.

The new application ‘trades on the news’ by using street sentiment and market data to screen and auto-trade elite stocks”, says Clemons, Stock Circles CMO. “The new application was trained over the course of 2 years to identify trading opportunities and to auto-trade elite stocks.”

“We are very happy with the results we are seeing”, said Clemons. “The application simplifies stock investing to a few steps. It truly lowers the barrier to entry for customers interested in short-term stock investing.”

Stock Circles’ management anticipates that Fintech innovations like Smart Auto-Trading will eventually replace personal investment workflows. “This technology virtually eliminates the need to pay someone to watch over your portfolio”, says Clemons. “With this innovation, gone are the days of staring at a Bloomberg terminal for the purpose of identifying trading opportunities.”

If you are interested in short-term stock investing or just curious about how this innovation can help you become a better investor, you can try Stock Circles Smart Auto-Trading in simulation mode at http://www.stockcircles.com. “Best of all, it’s free” says Clemons.

About TradeKing:

TradeKing provides and facilitates application program interface (API) access for third-party software developers. TradeKing account holders may log into their TradeKing account when utilizing a third-party site that has incorporated the TradeKing API. The API allows for those customers to connect their account to the third-party provider and integrate third-party tools with their TradeKing account. TradeKing is not affiliated with, does not sponsor, is not sponsored by, does not endorse, and is not endorsed by the third-party developers and their products that utilize the TradeKing API.

About Stock Circles

Stock Circles is a Los Angeles software company with the mission to simplify stock investing.