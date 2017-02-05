Sticky Situation from Griddly Games with Just Add Glue STEM Kit

The new ingredient is set for Griddly Games. The product development lab at Griddly Games has been very busy getting ready to Just Add _______ (even more) to the company’s most successful product line.

Last year, Griddly shined a light on solar power with its “hot” new Just Add Sun solar powered craft kit. Just Add Sun joined Griddly’s STEM product category that already included the Just Add Milk science activity craft kit.

This year, Griddly Games Just Adds Glue!

Just Add Glue (MSRP $19.95 for ages 6 and up) is the exciting new science activity kit that is sure to stretch the imagination! Use this cool new kit to create different forms of super stretchy polymers and make them bounce! By creating gluey gooey putties that can be picked up, stretched, and even rolled into a ball that bounces. Experimenting with the Just Add Glue kit let you mix separate batches of varying amounts of two main ingredients to witness the difference that consistencies can make. The product allows an underlying lesson about states of matter including liquids and polymers. It’s a basic introduction to chemistry and material engineering

Reisa Schwartzman, founder and president of Griddly Games, said, “Expanding off of our Just Add (blank) science and craft activity kit, we continue to develop more activity products that encourage and engage children, boys and girls, about the fun and interest in science.”

Just Add Glue join Griddly Games’ family of award winning products that include Just Add Milk, Just Add Sun, Show Me The Kwan, Wise Alec™ board game, Wise Alec™ Junior, Wise Alec™ Expansion Packs (Body Works, Bright Ideas, Civilize This, Nature Nuts, and Sports Buffs), Oversight, Rainbows and Storms, Words of the Wise and Chronicles of the Mind, and the company’s Griddly Headz™ NASCAR®, Baseball and Hockey sports-themed games.

About Griddly Games

Griddly Games creates award-winning games and activity kits for kids that deliver innovative, engaging fun that brings people together. Founded in 2007 by Reisa Schwartzman, a mother of three boys, who took it upon herself to deliver wholesome family fun that multiple ages could enjoy at once, Griddly Games offers products that inspire laughter and fun, while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle. Griddly Games instill a strict company philosophy to encourage social interaction, learning, strategy and challenges that anyone (from across the grid) can enjoy.