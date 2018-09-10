StepTwin Bike Announces Indiegogo for Crossover Between a Bike & Stepper for Ultimate Workout

Getting in a good cardio challenge can be challenging if it's not diverse. The StepTwin Bike allows users to sit, walk, and ride at the same time for a unique exercise experience.

Amsterdam, Netherlands (PRUnderground) September 10th, 2018

Maybe people have used a stepper at home or in the gym and many more have used a bicycle for transportation, training, and exercise. What if the benefits of both could be combined in the same piece of equipment? That’s exactly the idea the Netherlands-based company StepTwin B.V. has developed with their exciting new piece of functional fitness equipment the StepTwin Bike that gives users the choice of riding, sitting, or walking when they use it, with two independent driving gears, one for each leg. In exciting news, the company recently announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign available on Indiegogo with the aim of bringing the first run of the breakthrough new StepTwin Bike to market.

“On our StepTwin Bike, you sit, you walk, you ride,” commented a spokesperson from the company. “With two independent driving gears – one for each leg – a user can sit, walk, and ride at the same time. There’s nothing quite like it today and we are hoping to see our crowdfunding campaign be a huge success, so we can change the way people think about riding a bike, for the better!”

According to the company, the StepTwin Bike is ultra-lightweight, but also made of the highest-quality materials for maximum performance. It’s quite easily the smallest, lightest, and easiest to use stepper bike in the world making it something nearly anyone can jump on and not just enjoy its health benefits, but also be able to get from place to place in a very cool and unique way. The bike has both independent and manual speed change technology, is completely comfortable, is unisex and shifts sizes to be suitable for people of all heights, it is easy on the joints of the body making using it a pleasure, and folds for totally convenient storage.

The Indiegogo campaign has set a flexible goal of €50,000 and runs until November 2018.

For more information be sure to visit the company website at http://steptwin.bike and their Indiegogo page at https://igg.me/at/steptwin.

About StepTwin B.V.

StepTwin B.V. is a Netherlands-based company who firmly believe biking is the best way to stay healthy and happy. Their proud creation the StepTwin Bike is aimed at making sure as many people as possible can ride steppers with maximum enjoyment.