Stephanie L. Jones’ The Giving Challenge Encourages People to Focus on Others

According to Stephanie L. Jones, practicing daily giving has changed her life in many ways, and in her new book, she challenges readers to focus on others for 500 days.

On New Year’s Eve in 2010, Jones made a resolution: to give a daily gift every day for one entire month. According to Jones, this resolution changed her life forever. The resolution turned her life into an adventure, serving up new experiences every single day. One day, she gave away a pencil collection she started as a child. Another day, she consoled and befriended a crying stranger at an airport.

Her resolution didn’t stop at one month. What began as a 30-day challenge snowballed into 522 consecutive days of giving. Now, six years later, Jones is still practicing her resolution.

“I never knew how much giving would change my life,” said Jones. “It affected every area of my life, from helping me get organized to building and strengthening relationships to saving money.”

In The Giving Challenge: 40 Days to a More Generous Life , Jones shares her transformational journey. By sharing parts of her story, Jones tells the tale of people who dared to live through the power of giving and put their dreams into action.

“My giving journey led to me living a dream I did not know existed. I’m now a published author, speaker, and life success coach. I’m able to connect with new and incredible people every day. I love helping people live a life focused on others,” said Jones.

Today, Jones continues to leverage her passion for giving to help others follow their dreams and discover their gifts by way of coaching and speaking.

More information can be found at http://givinggal.com .

About Stephanie L. Jones

Stephanie L. Jones is an author, speaker, and life coach who helps people live their dreams, discover their gifts and do amazing things. As a fearless changemaker, she’s been a private investigator, police officer, and senior manager in a Fortune 100 company.