STEM Revolution™ selected finalist in two categories at the 2018 GESS Education Awards in Dubai: SME Company of the Year & Innovative Company of the Year

STEM Revolution is helping lead the UAE’s STEM education shift

Boise, Idaho (PRUnderground) April 3rd, 2018

STEM Revolution™, with offices around the U.S. and in the United Arab Emirates, recently participated in the esteemed 2018 GESS Dubai and Global Education Forum. GESS Dubai is the largest educational show in the MENA region (Middle East and North Africa), with over 10,000 attendees from both private and public educational institutions, ministries, and educational associations. More than 550 international and local companies showcased their products and services at the event. STEM Revolution was honored to be selected as a finalist in two categories during the GESS Education Awards event: Small-to-Medium Enterprise Company of the Year and Innovative Company of the Year.

The GESS show continues to be the sole platform for foreign and local companies to promote educational products, introduce the latest trends in educational supplies and solutions, and meet with potential clients. STEM Revolution offers a full range of STEM expertise and offerings such as STEM Training and Consulting, STEM Camps, and the highly innovative STEM Bus Mobile Lab™, to help schools develop their long-term Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) strategy. The STEM Revolution booth, designed to simulate the actual STEM Bus, was visited by more than a thousand educators & administrators, delegates, government regulators, and businesses from countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Egypt, India, Kenya, Qatar, and South Africa.

“The STEM Revolution Bus at GESS was one of the highlights of GESS 2018. Their friendly, approachable and professional team is very knowledgeable and provides excellent advice and ideas on implementing STEM in schools.” stated Gavin Mclean, STEM Program Manager, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

At GESS, STEM Revolution featured different activities for educators and students throughout the show including free STEM lesson plans for educators, OSMO coding, Makey Makey electric circuitry kits, Google Cardboard VR (virtual reality), HoloLens AR (Augmented Reality) experiences, Bristlebots robot building, and more. These hands-on experiences and strategy discussions helped attendees gain a better understanding of how to bring about a STEM shift in their schools and classrooms.

CEO and Founder Dr. Lorna Finman notes, “Our mission is to provide a comprehensive platform to inspire, assist, and lead people to be impassioned about STEM. Our team of STEM professionals has extensive knowledge of Best Practices in STEM at all levels. Not only have we researched worldwide Best Practices in curriculum, STEM projects, and after school programs, but we have been hands-on in their development as well, including building STEM schools from the ground up.”

Being selected as finalists for these very prestigious 2018 GESS Education Awards spotlights STEM Revolution’s commitment of Revolutionizing Education through STEM. For more information about our programs and services visit: www.stemrevolution.org

About STEM Revolution

Founded by Dr. Lorna Finman – whose credits include a Master’s and Doctoral degree in Physics from Stanford University, former astronaut candidate, recipient of the Innovator of the Year award, and CEO for the high-tech engineering firm LCF Enterprises – STEM Revolution sets the bar for educating and inspiring students to pursue careers in STEM fields. With offices across the U.S. and in the United Arab Emirates, STEM Revolution offers a full range of STEM expertise and offerings such as STEM Training and Consulting, STEM Camps, and the highly innovative STEM Bus Mobile Lab™, to help schools develop their long-term Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) strategy. This STEM education company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered right outside of Boise, in Eagle Idaho. For more information, visit: www.stemrevolution.org