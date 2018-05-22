STEM Revolution And Blocksmith, Inc. Announce Partnership

Together STEM Revolution & Blocksmith, Inc. Are Putting VR/AR Design Technology In The Hands Of Students

Boise, ID (PRUnderground) May 22nd, 2018

STEM Revolution, the organization behind the STEM Bus Mobile Lab, announced today a partnership with Blocksmith, Inc, a Boise-based virtual reality software and design company.

According to Orbis Research, Virtual Reality (VR) is about to become mainstream and could surpass a US $40 Billion market by 2020, making it key knowledge for students to master in the Age of Technology. VR is quickly integrating itself into every aspect of life today. It is being used in hospitals, employee trainings at Walmart and UPS, home entertainment, education curriculum, and even social gatherings!

To bring the immense potential of VR to students engaging in STEAM based learning, Blocksmith, Inc. and STEM Revolution have teamed up to provide students with a first hand ability to create their own virtual content. With the STEM Bus reaching more than 40,000 students a year, this partnership is a great way for Idaho youth to be introduced to VR and empowered by such innovative design software. Alison Lark, STEM Revolution’s Director of Operations, stated, “We are honored to partner with Blocksmith and give students access to cutting edge technology that will help them develop life long skills that will aid them in the 21st century.”

Through this partnership, Blocksmith’s VR software will be featured on the STEM Bus and incorporated into STEM Revolution’s after school and summer programs. Both companies recognize the importance of VR in education and its potential for engaging students through hands-on learning.

“We’re excited to bring virtual reality creation to the STEM Bus,” said Markus Nigrin, CEO of Blocksmith. “We are seeing unprecedented levels of student engagement with our program because we allow them to build their own video games with a strong VR/AR emphasis. Students learn about coding in 3D, spatial reasoning, and game development concepts which will help bring their virtual worlds to life!”

About Blocksmith, Inc.

Blocksmith, Inc. is a software company based in Boise, Idaho, which designs and develops accessible 3D solutions. Focusing on providing an intuitive and extensive user experience, their premiere Blocksmith Builder software democratizes the creation of virtual reality content by empowering users of all skill levels to create and share their own virtual and augmented reality games and experiences. With strong roots in the Education sector, Blocksmith combines the power of accessible software, the engagement awarded by video games and easy-to-use learning tools to provide the highest engagement levels. https://www.blocksmithxr.com

About STEM Revolution

Founded by Dr. Lorna Finman – whose credits include a Master’s and Doctoral degree in Physics from Stanford University, former astronaut candidate, recipient of the Innovator of the Year award, and CEO for the high-tech engineering firm LCF Enterprises – STEM Revolution sets the bar for educating and inspiring students to pursue careers in STEM fields. With offices across the U.S. and in the United Arab Emirates, STEM Revolution offers a full range of STEM expertise and offerings such as STEM Training and Consulting, STEM Camps, and the highly innovative STEM Bus Mobile Lab™, to help schools develop their long-term Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) strategy. This STEM education company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered right outside of Boise, in Eagle Idaho. For more information, visit: www.stemrevolution.org