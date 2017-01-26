STEM Organizations Encouraged to Apply to Join STEM Learning Ecosystems Initiative

STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) leaders, organizations and partners that provide learning opportunities for young people are encouraged to apply to become a member of the STEM Learning Ecosystems Initiative. (Click to tweet https://ctt.ec/30G3e)

This national initiative seeks to nurture collaboration among a variety of enthusiastic partners with the same goal: helping students develop important skills and engagement in science, technology, engineering and math. A STEM Learning Ecosystem is cultivated through cross-sector partnerships which may include preK-16 schools, after-school and summer programs, science centers, museums, corporations, non-profit organizations, and more. The STEM Learning Ecosystems Initiative is supported by the STEM Funders Network (SFN).

“Becoming a member of the STEM Learning Ecosystems Initiative offers communities vital support in order to benefit more students more quickly,” said SFN co-chairs Gerald Solomon, Executive Director, Samueli Foundation, and Ron Ottinger, Director, STEM Next. “This initiative provides valuable infrastructure for communities working with youth to develop skills and knowledge they need to succeed in a global workforce.”

Communities that are selected will join nearly 40 other STEM Learning Ecosystems in a National Community of Practice and receive technical support and coaching. They will gain access to:

· National convenings hosted by the STEM Funders Network (with registration, meals, travel and hotel provided for two members per site)

· Collaboration via a robust web-based platform featuring discussions based on STEM practice groups and regional membership

· Sharing of relevant peer-developed resources such as documents and teaching tools

· Monthly webinars with national, state and regional speakers (including grantmakers, STEM experts, cross-collaboration experts, education policy experts)

· Invitation to participate in a specialized annual STEM Leadership Program

· Two years of individualized technical assistance and coaching

Full application details are available at the STEM Ecosystems web site. Interested groups must:

1. Complete the brief Interest Form and review the Application Process.

2. Participate in two STEM Learning Ecosystems informational webinars on January 31 and February 21, 2017. (Participation in the webinars is recommended to allow for Q&A, but content will be accessible online and may be reviewed at another time.)

3. Upon invitation, complete the online application.

Applications are due by 5:00pm PT on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Selections will be announced at US News STEM Solutions Conference in San Diego, CA, May 24-25, 2017.

Learn more about the initiative at stemecosystems.org. Address specific questions to info@stemecosystems.org. Join our online conversations on Twitter @STEMecosystems and #STEMecosystems and on Facebook.

STEM Ecosystems supporting members of the STEM Funders Network include: Amgen Foundation, Broadcom Foundation, KDK Harmon Foundation, Motorola Solutions Foundation, Overdeck Foundation, Samueli Foundation, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Foundation, Simons Foundation, and STEM Next (Supported by the Noyce Foundation).

About STEM Ecosystems

