Stem Cell Training Signs Agreement to Provide Onsite Regenerative Medicine Training Worldwide

Global Stem Cells Group affiliate Stem Cell Training announces agreement to provide its Onsite Regenerative Medicine Training at four medical practices in the U.S. and abroad.

Miami Lakes (PRUnderground) April 27th, 2018

Stem Cell Training, Inc., and affiliate of Global Stem Cells Group, has signed an agreement to provide its Onsite Regenerative Medicine Training. tailored to meet each individual practice’s requirements. at four medical practices in the U.S. and abroad.

The first onsite training program took place in Arizona earlier this month. The second was held at a private practice in Tampa, Florida April 19 and 20th. The third onsite training will be held at Dream Health & Beauty, a California aesthetics practice April 10-11, 2018, and the fourth onsite training will take place at Livali Pharmaceuticals, United Arab Emirates May 7-8, 2018.

Onsite Regenerative Medicine Training provides private medical practices with an opportunity to take advantage of Stem Cell Training’s highly qualified instructors and protocols to tailor stem cell training to their team’s individual needs. Onsite Training brings the coursework to individual facilities anywhere in the world for personalized, hands-on training in the latest stem cell procedures and protocols.

Participating medical practices receive the following benefits:

Stem Cell Training’s state-of-the-art regenerative medicine training sessions brought to the facility, saving practices time and money.

Access to SCT’s online resources, personalized theoretical information, and hands-on training as well as ongoing support for each clinical practice.

Stem Cell applications and protocols presented to each practice team by an SCT faculty member with extensive experience in laboratory and clinical practice.

The opportunity to offset registration fees by using the practice’s eligible patients to receive stem cell treatment during the workshop.

Onsite Stem Cell Training program specifications:

The OSCT team of professionals delivers and sets up all necessary equipment and supplies for the training session to take place and leaves the participating practice team fully qualified to take on its own stem cell treatment practice.

The OSCT course takes a highly visual and interactive approach, utilizing its expert trainers to teach and supervise the hands-on process on live patients and using different protocols for the extraction, isolation and application of PRP, adipose, and bone marrow stem cells.

OSCT provides access to high-resolution, step-by-step videos of procedures for participating practice teams’ future use and reference as well as access to ongoing online and telephone support for clinical and equipment inquiries or concerns.

Stem Cell Training’s Onsite Regenerative Medicine training is fully customized to address specific client needs and medical practice focus. The OSCT team helps physicians and their teams set up their medical facilities to become successful regenerative medicine practices.

To learn more about Stem Cell Training’s Onsite Regenerative Medicine Training, visit the Stem Cell Training Onsite Training website, email info@stemcellsgroup.com or call +1 305 560 5337.

About Stem Cell Training, Inc.:

Stem Cell Training, Inc. is a multi-disciplinary company offering coursework and training in 35 cities worldwide. The coursework offered focuses on minimally invasive techniques for harvesting stem cells from adipose tissue, bone marrow and platelet-rich plasma. By equipping physicians with these techniques, the goal is to enable them to return to their practices, better able to apply these techniques in patient treatments.

About Global Stem Cells Group:

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is a worldwide network that combines seven major medical corporations, each focused on furthering scientific and technological advancements to lead cutting-edge stem cell development, treatments, and training. The united efforts of GSCG’s affiliate companies provide medical practitioners with a one-stop hub for stem cell solutions that adhere to the highest medical standards.

Global stem cell’s mission is to be the largest recognized stem cell and regenerative medicine network in the world.

