Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers Tickets: Find Lawn Seats, Pit Seats at Ticket Down w/Promo Code

Ticket Down has cheap Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers presale tickets for their 2018 co-headlining tour. Add promo/coupon/offer code CONCERT for added savings.
Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) January 9th, 2018
Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers lawn seats, pit seats and more. These two legendary acts will be touring together throughout North America during 2018. This exciting tour will get underway on May 10th in Charlotte, NC and will culminate on July 14th in Bethel, NY.
Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers 2018 Tour Dates:
May 10 – Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion
May 11 – Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
May 13 – Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place
May 14 – Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 17 – West Palm Beach, FL at Coral Sky Amphitheatre
May 19 – Atlanta, GA at Verizon Amphitheatre
May 20 – Nashville, TN at Ascend Amphitheater
May 22 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center
May 24 – Houston, TX at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
May 25 – Dallas, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 27 – Austin, TX at Austin360 Amphitheater
May 30 – Los Angeles, CA at The Forum
Jun 1 – San Francisco, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Jun 4 – Portland, OR at Moda Center
Jun 5 – Seattle, WA at KeyArena
Jun 7 – Spokane, WA at Spokane Arena
Jun 9 – Boise, ID at Taco Bell Arena
Jun 10 – Salt Lake City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre
Jun 12 – Denver, CO at Pepsi Center
Jun 15 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center
Jun 16 – Madison, WI at Breese Stevens Field
Jun 18 – Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre
Jun 19 – St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL
Jun 21 – Chicago, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI
Jun 23 – Cleveland, OH at Blossom Music Center
Jun 24 – Indianapolis, IN at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Jun 26 – Detroit, MI at DTE Energy Music Theatre
Jun 27 – Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center
Jun 30 – Saratoga Springs, NY at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Jul 2 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage
Jul 3 – Syracuse, NY at Lakeview Amphitheater
Jul 6 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center
Jul 7 – Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center
Jul 10 – Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live
Jul 11 – Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion
Jul 13 – Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Jul 14 – Bethel, NY Bethel Woods at Center for the Arts
About TicketDown.com:
Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has cheap Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers lawn seats, pit seats, general admission (GA), VIP seating parking passes and more. Add promo code CONCERT for added savings.
Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any of the music artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with nor do we endorse any artists or venues in this release.
Check out our discount codes online for all upcoming events. Ticket Down has low overheads which allow this well-known ticket site to keep prices competitive.
About JP Media, LLC
Original article: Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers Tickets: Find Lawn Seats, Pit Seats at Ticket Down w/Promo Code.
Source: PRUnderground.com