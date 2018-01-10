Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers Tickets: Find Lawn Seats, Pit Seats at Ticket Down w/Promo Code

Ticket Down has cheap Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers presale tickets for their 2018 co-headlining tour. Add promo/coupon/offer code CONCERT for added savings.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) January 9th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers lawn seats, pit seats and more. These two legendary acts will be touring together throughout North America during 2018. This exciting tour will get underway on May 10th in Charlotte, NC and will culminate on July 14th in Bethel, NY.

Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers 2018 Tour Dates:

May 10 – Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion

May 11 – Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 13 – Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place

May 14 – Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 17 – West Palm Beach, FL at Coral Sky Amphitheatre

May 19 – Atlanta, GA at Verizon Amphitheatre

May 20 – Nashville, TN at Ascend Amphitheater

May 22 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center

May 24 – Houston, TX at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

May 25 – Dallas, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 27 – Austin, TX at Austin360 Amphitheater

May 30 – Los Angeles, CA at The Forum

Jun 1 – San Francisco, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jun 4 – Portland, OR at Moda Center

Jun 5 – Seattle, WA at KeyArena

Jun 7 – Spokane, WA at Spokane Arena

Jun 9 – Boise, ID at Taco Bell Arena

Jun 10 – Salt Lake City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre

Jun 12 – Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

Jun 15 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

Jun 16 – Madison, WI at Breese Stevens Field

Jun 18 – Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre

Jun 19 – St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

Jun 21 – Chicago, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI

Jun 23 – Cleveland, OH at Blossom Music Center

Jun 24 – Indianapolis, IN at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Jun 26 – Detroit, MI at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Jun 27 – Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center

Jun 30 – Saratoga Springs, NY at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Jul 2 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

Jul 3 – Syracuse, NY at Lakeview Amphitheater

Jul 6 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center

Jul 7 – Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center

Jul 10 – Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live

Jul 11 – Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion

Jul 13 – Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Jul 14 – Bethel, NY Bethel Woods at Center for the Arts

About TicketDown.com:

