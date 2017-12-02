STD Dating Site PositiveSingles.com Opens Premium Search Feature TO Support World AIDS Day 2017

Vaughan, Ontario, Canada (PRUnderground) December 2nd, 2017

Founded in 1988 and celebrated every year on December 1, World AIDS Day is a special day providing people worldwide with an opportunity to unite in the fight against HIV and AIDS, to show support for people living with HIV, and to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses. World AIDS Day reminds everyone to fight the prejudice against those with the deadly disease and improve education related to HIV.

Globally there are an estimated 36.7 million people who are living with HIV and more than 35 million people who have died of HIV or AIDS, making it one of the most serious global pandemics in history. World AIDS Day is important because it reminds the world’s population and governments that the HIV pandemic is still very real and very serious. The day raises awareness that there is an urgent, continued need for ongoing medical research, fundraising to support those in need.

To show its support for World AIDS Day 2017, PositiveSingles.com, the world’s largest STD dating website, proudly announces that it is making its “living with” search feature available to all members with HIV on December 1. Normally available to premium members only, the “living with” feature allows members to search for other singles who are living with a specific STD such as HIV, herpes or HPV.

On World AIDS Day 2017, every member with HIV can use the powerful “living with” feature. For people living with an STD, finding love can be a much more difficult experience than for most people. This special offer makes meeting new compatible people and finding true love much quicker and easier.

Launched in 2002 and with more than 1,308,800 registered members around the world, including almost 200,000 singles living with HIV, PositiveSingles.com is the world’s largest HIV and other STD dating website for singles with any sexually transmitted disease. PositiveSingles.com concerns its members’ privacy more than many other HIV dating sites. It strives hard to provide a supportive community where people can find support and motivation, chat and connect with other singles with STD, and have an enjoyable and secure dating experience with singles who will accept them and never discriminate them.

To learn more about PositiveSingles.com or join its worldwide community of welcoming members, please visit https://www.positivesingles.com/ . To learn more about PozMatch.com’s HIV-specific dating site or join its global membership, please visit https://www.pozmatch.com/ .

About PositiveSingles.com

PositiveSingles is the best, largest, completely anonymous and most trusted online dating site for people with Herpes, HPV, HIV / AIDS and other STDs in the world. We have 60,000+ STD dating success stories, 120,000+ daily conversations, 15,000+ daily active members and 500+ daily blog posts.