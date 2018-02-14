STC Publishes "The TSA of Disease Prevention: School Nurses"

New System Connects Schools to State Immunization Registries, Easing Compliance for Nurses & Parents

Phoenix, AZ (PRUnderground) February 14th, 2018

The Immunization Ambassadors, the advocacy group of STC (Scientific Technologies Corporation), a leader in immunization intelligence™, today released a new report on the effects of connecting school nurses to state immunization registries. The author of the report, syndicated columnist Dale Dauten, points out that “School nurses are the TSA of disease prevention,” and quotes STC Medical Advisor, Dr. Scott Hamstra as saying, “the vaccinating of children is an overwhelming success, with fewer than 1% of American kids having gotten no vaccines at all.” A major contributor to that success are all the school requirements for immunizations, and it falls to school nurses to enforce those requirements, a time-consuming and thankless burden.

Now, however, the folks at PSNI (Professional Software for Nurses, Inc.) are taking away the tedium and generating thank-yous for their 10,000 SNAP Health Center software users. Tami Lariviere of PSNI describes how it’s working for a school nurse with PSNI software in a state that allows full information exchange with the state immunization registry via STC’s Immslink:

“In the same 2-3 minutes a school nurse used to spend inputting one record for one student, she can now push a button to query the immunization registry and all the student vaccines will import into SNAP in seconds. This can be done for an individual student, a classroom, a grade, or even the whole school at one time. And there’s no confusion about whether or not it’s the right form of the vaccine.”

STC’s Nick Harrar, who is responsible for coordinating registry data for nurses using SNAP, reports a brisk start to the new service. The first 18 schools to become operational, in 10 states, have already initiated 128,000 secure HL7 queries in just the first 90 days.

In addition, the Immunization Ambassadors released a new cartoon making light of old-fashioned record-keeping systems.

