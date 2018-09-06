Staying Ahead of Latest Cybersecurity Threats, CertNexus Releases CyberSec First Responder™ (CFR-310) Exam and Courseware

CertNexus announces the release of the CyberSec First Responder™ (CFR-310) exam and training curriculum to stay ahead of the latest cybersecurity threats.

Rochester, NY (PRUnderground) September 6th, 2018

CertNexus, an emerging leader in IT certifications seeking to meet the growing demand for skills validation and narrow the cybersecurity skills gap, announces the release of the CyberSec First Responder™ (CFR-310) exam and training curriculum. CFR-310 has been released ahead of the typical certification cycle to keep pace with an IT industry that continues to be in a skills crisis with new vulnerabilities and associated cyber threats discovered daily. As the number of cybersecurity incidents continues to be on the rise, companies are struggling to keep up with these new and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

“In order to combat cyber-attacks, private and government organizations require their IT and security teams to cast a wider net of knowledge and skills on a daily basis,” said Megan Smith Branch, COO, CertNexus. “Typically, certifications are fully revamped every three years. This is the third update in three years for CyberSec First Responder™. As a certification company, we need to respond to our customers’ demands in real time and create new standards for upgrading skills.”

CertNexus’ commitment to swiftly updating the CyberSec First Responder™ certification and training program underscores its dedication to providing IT professionals with the most current knowledge and skills to combat cyber-attacks.

Combining CertNexus’ exam-development expertise and input from information security professionals around the world, the redesigned CFR-310 exam will certify that the successful candidate has the knowledge, skills, and abilities required to deal with a changing threat landscape and will be able to assess risk and vulnerabilities, acquire data, perform analysis, continuously communicate, determine scope, recommend remediation actions, and accurately report results.

CertNexus is breaking away from typical IT certification companies by creating a full solution for candidates to acquire and assess their skills. Their portfolio includes curriculum, labs, exams, and soon-to-be released eLearning and test prep packages. “CertNexus is partnering with the best in IT curriculum, cybersecurity eLearning, and test preparation to expand our portfolio beyond exam vouchers,” said Christine Harper, CSO, CertNexus. “The release of CFR-310 is just the beginning. “

About CertNexus

CertNexus focuses on providing certifications specifically for IT professionals. Through training and certifications, we address the massive skills shortage throughout information technology. CertNexus certifications meet the growing demand for skills validation and personal growth and are designed to ultimately narrow the widening skills gap within cybersecurity and the IT industry. CertNexus exams follow a development process that conforms to the American National Standards Institute (ANSI)/International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 170204:2012 standard which outlines a global framework for developing personnel certification programs. If a certification is not ANSI accredited, it still follows the same rigorous process. For more information, visit www.certnexus.com or follow us on Twitter @certnexus.