Stay at Beacon Hotel South Beach for the Miami Heat Playoffs 2018 First Round Series

If you're looking to enjoy the Miami Heat Playoffs in Miami, make sure that you have a great Miami Beach hotel to stay at. Beacon South Beach Hotel…..

Miami Beach, FL, USA (PRUnderground) April 18th, 2018

Miami Heat Playoffs 2018 First Round Series

Playoff season is heating up here in Miami! If you’re looking to enjoy the Miami Heat Playoffs here in Miami, you want to make sure that you have a great Miami Beach hotel to stay at. Locals and out-of-towners alike will be headed to AA Arena for the Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers playoff games. We welcome both Miami Heat and 76ers fans to our comfy boutique hotel! With so many amenities included, you’re sure to have everything you need when staying with us.

Enjoy a Stay Full of Extra Perks

We want our guests to be happy when they stay with us. That’s why we make sure to offer the best extra amenities. Some of our South Beach hotel perks include a daily free breakfast, complimentary premium Wi-Fi and cozy Serta Heavenly beds. Guests also love our brand-new fitness center and free beach towels and chairs. We also offer late check-out so you can take your time after a late exciting game night.

Beacon Hotel Has the Best Location

Our art deco hotel is located right across from the beach, so you’ll have plenty of time to relax alongside the sun and sand when you’re not at the game. You’ll also be within walking distance to many great bars, restaurants and shops. In addition, our Ocean Drive hotel is within close proximity to AA Arena, so getting to and from the hotel is easy!

With such a great location, it’s no wonder why so many Miami Heat Playoffs 2018 attendees will be choosing to stay at the Beacon Hotel.

Do you still need tickets for the Miami Heat playoffs 2018? You’re in luck! Tickets are still available here. There is plenty of parking and transportation is a breeze when visiting Miami for the games.

Ready to book a stay at our oceanfront hotel? Take advantage of extra savings by booking directly with us. Click here to book the perfect room. We’ll have a comfy and relaxing place for you to unwind after the Miami Heat Playoff games.

About Beacon Hotel

The Beacon Hotel is a gem among boutique South Beach hotels in Miami. Besides its premium location right in the center of Ocean Drive, and beautifully remodeled rooms and lobby, the Beacon gives you South Beach how it is meant to be experienced. Here, you have direct access to seven miles of sand and surf, unrivaled nightlife, premier shopping and dining. Enjoy infinite views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and historical sherbet-colored Art Deco architecture on the other. Be it honeymoon, anniversary or a romantic beach getaway, this historical oceanfront boutique hotel is a haven for a perfect romantic vacation. Beacon Hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary beach towels and beach chairs in the room.