Startup Yoga-Based Tech Company Announces Partnership With Nine Local Phoenix Yoga Studios

(PRUnderground) February 22nd, 2017

The GO Yoga Company, a provider of technology and marketing services, has officially announced the launch of their Practice Pass yoga class finder app for the Phoenix market.

Practice Pass is a first of its kind citywide yoga pass. A 30-day pass costs $4.99. Members pay for classes when they go and pay studios directly. There are no contracts or booking fees.

“If you are into yoga and don’t have a studio membership then Practice Pass is perfect for you,” said Allan Henry, Co-Founder of The GO Yoga Company. “We’ve negotiated amazing drop-in rates with the top yoga studios in the Valley, it doesn’t get any better than this!”

Available in the App store, the Practice Pass app works with small Bluetooth beacons set up inside each studio. When members arrive for class they scan the beacon, show their phone to the studio and pay for class. At launch members can choose from more than 300 different classes a week at nine Phoenix area studios.

Practice Pass Phoenix partners include: Moksha Yoga Phoenix, Sumits Yoga Scottsdale, Anahata Sound and Energy Healing, AcroBody Tempe, Urban Yoga Phoenix, Ironwood Yoga Studios, Sumits Yoga North Phoenix, Walter Yoga and Life Time Athletic Scottsdale.

“With Practice Pass you feel like a member of the studio because you are,” said Gordon Ogden, Co-Founder of The GO Company. “Studios are selling our pass alongside their class packs and membership plans, it’s a win-win.”

Unlike other apps and fitness sites that resell class inventory, Practice Pass works as an extension of the studio membership. Additional benefits include donations to charity with every class members take and a new ‘studio bonus’ for practitioners that go to one studio a lot.

For more information, visit: www.practice.yoga.

About GO Yoga Company

Founded in 2013, the GO Yoga Company is a yoga-based technology and marketing company that connects consumers with yoga brands. The Practice Pass Yoga Class finder is currently available in the App store for the Phoenix and San Diego markets.