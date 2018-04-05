Stark Recruiters Inc Calling On Professionals To Fill Executive Posts In Top Companies

Longstanding executive recruiting and consulting firm Stark Recruiters inviting leaders to apply for executive positions in market-leading companies.

New York (PRUnderground) April 5th, 2018

Stark Recruiters Inc, an established firm that provides executive search and leadership consulting services, is currently seeking qualified leadership personnel. Due to widespread growth in the first quarter of 2018, the company has acquired several new recruiting clients. As a result, the company is now looking to fill senior-level positions for corporations in various sectors. The vacant positions include posts such as managing director, chief executive officer, chief financial officer, chief security officer, and others.

“We’re very excited,” reports Mr. Chris Williams, Senior Executive Recruiter. “The growth that we have experienced over the past 6 months has been quite phenomenal. In fact, our firm has just signed several new client companies, all of whom happen to be major players in their industries, and now a number of executive and managerial positions need to be filled as soon as possible. Of course, our clients are looking for the cream of the crop – that is, dynamic and competent leaders with proven track records.”

Stark Recruiters Inc. is highly regarded in the executive search and consulting industry, both in the United States and abroad. Over the course of almost 30 years, the company has successfully placed thousands of executive professionals, developing a reputation for providing pragmatic recruitment services and effective corporate acquisition solutions. According to Tom Walsh, an Executive Recruiter for the firm, the organization upholds among the highest employee retention rates in the field, with incredibly high satisfaction rates.

“Effectively placing leaders and talented executives is what we do best at Stark Recruiters Inc.” comments Mr. Williams, “and our veteran recruiting specialists go to great lengths to place candidates efficiently in the right positions within the right organizations, and at the right time. This produces a long-term benefit for all parties involved. When the client succeeds, we succeed, so at the end of the day our mission is to provide high-quality recruitment and consulting services that ensure the ongoing prosperity of our clients.”

About Stark Recruiters Inc.

Stark Recruiters Inc. is a recruiting and leadership consultancy firm that is known for excellence in the executive recruitment industry. Boasting one of the highest job success rates in the business, the company caters to both job hunters and job providers, with the aim of placing accomplished executive-level professionals and finding and developing the leaders of the future for the world’s top corporations. The organization was founded in 1988 by Jamie Dean and James Peterson and currently serves clients in all industries and sectors.

Professional jobseekers interested in applying for the vacant positions mentioned above can contact the company through their website at http://www.starkrecruiters.com. Prospects can also contact the firm using the contact information listed below.

Contact Information

Stark Recruiters Inc.

156 5th Avenue, 8th Floor,

Union Square New York, NY 10010

800-462-8695

contact@starkrecruiters.com

About Stark Recruiters Inc