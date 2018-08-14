StaffAlerter school safety solution

NTI installs StaffAlerter school safety system for Maumee school district. Providing the school with an emergency and mass notification system to augment their school safety action plans. Integration into and control of paging,door access and school security systems.

NTI completed installation of the PM Power Products StaffAlerter Notification and Control system this week at Maumee City Schools in Maumee, Ohio. Voted America’s Best High School in 2018 by US News and World Report, Maumee City Schools prides itself on their forward looking, technology focused learning environment and their curriculum to prepare their students for the future.

Maumee City Schools is currently using a broadcast system for parental notification but required a networked management and control system that could tie into their existing alarm systems, provide door control during emergency situations, paging system integration and allow all staff to carry a personal alerting device in the event of an emergency.

After researching available options, Maumee City Schools decided to implement StaffAlerter through NTI. StaffAlerter, using a cloud based IoT solution, met all the needs of Maumee City Schools with one StaffAlerter controller at the main office and one Contact Notifier control device at each of the 6 schools in the district. 400 Personal Alerting Devices (PAD) were implemented allowing each staff member in the schools, as well as 20 school personnel who roam between schools, the ability to alert multiple contacts simply through the press of a button on the PAD. Each PAD can support up to three pre-programmed notification destinations, such as a person or group, within the individual schools using the school Wi-Fi system. Implementation of the StaffAlerter solution required one day.

Jason Dugan, Director of Technology at Maumee City Schools said, “After considerable investigation of options available in the market today, we decided on StaffAlerter. StaffAlerter met our emergency notification and alerting requirements, emergency access control, paging and integration into our existing ShoreTel phone system. Having the PAD, as opposed to requiring an app on the user’s smart phone, and the low TCO were two major considerations”.

Brett Normandeau, President of NTI, commented, “I’m really excited about my partnership with PM Power products. We have been looking for a product offering the features and benefits of StaffAlerter for some time to augment our continued telephony sales success with schools”.

NTI recently presented StaffAlerter to the regional MASBO (Massachusetts Association of School Business Office) school association and NASRO (National Association of School Resource Officers) national meeting in Reno this summer.

PM Power products, based in Dublin, Ohio, designs and manufactures the StaffAlerter line of products. StaffAlerter provides solutions for monitoring and controlling of relay activated devices, messaging and alerting for staff through multiple communication means, and emergency response in critical situations.

StaffAlerter products are made in the USA. Please visit https://ntilink.com/staff-alerter/ to learn more.

