SRKH Designs launch tiny double stack IoT microcomputer Virtualette V1 on Kickstarter

Based in Sydney, Australia, the team at SRKH Designs is thrilled to announce their innovative dual stack microcomputer Virtualette V1 is coming to Kickstarter, launching 31st January 2017.

More than a Single Board Computer (SBC), the new product is an impressive fully-equipped microcomputer suitable for use as a deployable device. Supporting Linux/Android operating systems and with an ultra-compact design, examples of V1’s potential capabilities are:

As an individual controller for a drone or robot

The core of a distributed intelligent security system

Deployed as a peer-to-peer, machine-to-machine network in applications such as display information systems.

Virtualette V1 is a ‘virtually anything’ microcomputer – just requiring your preferred Linux/Android software app to drive it. Virtualette V1 will be shipped with its own optimized Linux-based OS, which can be tuned to suit the distro of your choice. SRKH Designs are excited that the format makes V1 ideal to create many future new platforms.

With a small footprint and weight of 39g it is one of the smallest yet most powerful microcomputers available. Dimensions are a tiny 7.6cm x 3.7cm x 1.8cm (3″ x 1.4″ x 0.7″) with its mounting feet.

Virtualette V1 is designed with a dual stack layout of PSU and CPU powered by an Allwinner A20 SoC. There is 8GB onboard NAND flash, 10/100 Mbps Ethernet, SATA, CAN capability, Real Time Clock with onboard battery and ‘Wakeup’ function, ports including USB, micro SD and multiple IO interfaces.

With the launch of their Kickstarter campaign, SRKH Designs aim to raise awareness and funding for V1. The company wish to raise AU$30k (approx. US$22.5k), offering backers Virtualette V1 devices from the first production run as their reward.

Post campaign, a roadmap of hardware products for the Virtualette range is planned. This includes future quad-core and octo-core versions, an add-on FPGA-based development board, a desktop platform, popular video adaptor interfaces and an ‘All in One’ peripheral board designed to embed V1 inside a slimline display case.

About SRKH Designs

Based in Sydney, Australia, SRKH Designs are a team of technology designers and product developers specializing in electronic engineering and manufacture.