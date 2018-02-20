Sports Facilities Advisory (SFA) and Beach Lion Studios Win Gold at Tampa Bay Addys

Celebrating the award-winning collaboration between two Tampa-Bay companies.

Clearwater, FL (PRUnderground) February 20th, 2018

The SFA & SFM brand video created by Beach Lion Studios stood alongside the best of Tampa Bay’s advertising last Thursday night at the 2018 American Advertising Awards of Tampa Bay. The annual gala recognizes the ADDY Award winners, in the first phase of a three-tier, national competition.

“For me, the award represents the power of collaboration,” said Ashley Whittaker, vice president of business development for the Sports Facilities Advisory and The Sports Facilities Management. “The team at Beach Lion were exceptional to work with and really brought our idea and our brand to life.”

The video focuses on six young athletes across various sports. From swimming to BMX to soccer, the spot underscores the power of sport and highlights how a sports facility can change lives and communities. With powerful copy and strong visuals, the viewer sees the intensity and significance of sport in these athletes’ lives and understands why the facilities where they play are so important.

“With the changes in the youth sports and recreation industry, we really wanted to demonstrate that the benefits of ‘places to play’ have real, tangible, and personal effects on the lives of young athletes,” commented Whittaker.

Selection of the awards is determined by a panel of judges who evaluate all creative components of each entry in several categories. A gold ADDY recognizes the highest level of creative excellence and is judged to be the best of all other entries in that category. The SFA spot won a gold ADDY and will automatically be forwarded on to the second phase, the regional competition held in Orlando in April.

“We’re thrilled with the video and the professional recognition.” Says Laura Nolasco, who is half of the husband-wife duo that are the creative force behind Beach Lion Studios. “We’re proud to be able to do this work and of the teams we work with.”

About Beach Lion Studios:

Beach Lion Studios is a boutique creative studio run by Mike and Laura Nolasco. They work closely with companies, agencies, and in-house creative teams to develop new ideas and implement these concepts across various mediums like print, digital, and television.

About The Sports Facilities Advisory | The Sports Facilities Management

Sports Facilities Management, LLC (SFM) and Sports Facilities Advisory, LLC (SFA) are both headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. SFA, founded in 2003, has produced more than $8 billion in institutional-grade financial forecasts for youth and amateur sports complexes, while SFM provides industry-leading, results-driven management solutions for sports, fitness, recreation and event venues, nationwide. For more information, visit: www.sportadvisory.com.