Spatial.ai Uses Artificial Intelligence to Create First “Social” Location Dataset

Social Data and Analytics is helping Retailers and Restaurants Discover Prime Locations, improving their real estate decision-making ROI by 25-45%.

Cincinnati, OH (PRUnderground) April 30th, 2018

Spatial.ai announced today their entry into the retail real estate industry, making data from what people post on social media available for use in location planning, specifically site selection. Spatial.ai’s partners and clients will use this data to measure personalities in communities to forecast new location success and optimize existing sites. Spatial.ai has found that without using social media based data, companies are missing out on a 25-45% improvement in their site selection processes (case studies available on www.spatial.ai). Over a site’s lifetime, this adds up to millions of dollars of missed value.

Spatial.ai’s full retail and restaurant product launch will be at the ICSC “RECon” in Las Vegas on May 20.

“Spatial.ai’s goal is to fuel companies interested in answering difficult questions related to location and human behavior. What type of people drive our existing stores’ success? If “Competitive” people are our best customers, how do we measure where they are? These were questions left unanswered before this data became available”, said Spatial.ai CTO, Will Kiessling.

“Retail and restaurant operators often rely on proxies for human behavior and personality as they make real estate decisions,” said Dave Huntoon, President of Intalytics, a leader in retail real estate analytics. “Spatial.ai’s socially-driven data provides a new way for organizations to directly incorporate the voice of consumers within trade areas of interest.”

Spatial.ai is entering into an active and expanding area of brick & mortar businesses focused on using technology to optimize store locations. With limited access to information from the census, surveys, and traffic data, the industry has had a need for a more dynamic and qualitative source of insights. Using social media based data, analysts can now choose from over 100 behavioral categories to measure, such as: Artistic, Active Moms, Proud Citizens, Athletic Fashionista’s, Self Identifying Hipsters, Rap Lovers, Empty Nesters, and Tech Enthusiasts.

Although new to the space, Spatial.ai notes pilot clients and a partner list that includes Payless, Zoup!, Piinpoint, Ford, and Intalytics.

Richard Zimmer, Director of Franchising at Zoup! restaurant chain noted, “Typically, data driven decisions and qualitative insights are very separate. Spatial brings both together – quantifying the personalities of people in our restaurant communities and their impact on our business success.”

About Spatial.ai

Spatial.ai, founded by a team of data scientists and ethnographers, delivers innovative analysis and datasets that capture location-based human experiences and personalities. This data is currently leveraged across the retail, real estate, mobility, and smart city industries to augment or replace existing location-intelligence sources.