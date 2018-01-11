Spas of America announces the Top 100 Spas of 2017

Spas of America, the No. 1 spa and wellness travel website, today unveiled its annual ranking of the Top 100 Spas of 2017, based on consumer behavior on its website.
San Francisco, US (PRUnderground) January 11th, 2018
“In 2017, we saw steady growth in the North American spa and wellness industry, with consumers searching for experiences to relax, reduce stress and invest in one’s health,” says Spas of America president Craig Oliver. “Whether guests are traveling solo or in a group, spa and wellness travel offers people a chance to focus on what is most important – their own health and well-being.”
This year’s Top 100 includes 70 spas from the United States (including 13 from California), 24 spas from Canada, four from Mexico, one from The Bahamas and Spain.
Health spas offering a focus on weight loss and fitness were the most popular spa experience of the 2017, with 27 spas making the Top 100 Spas of 2017 list. City spas followed with 14; Country spas followed with 9; Casino and Lake tied with eight each; Beach, Mountain, and Wine spas had seven; followed by five Ocean and Desert spas and three Mineral Hot Springs.
Spas of America’s Top 100 Spas of 2017
1. New Life Hiking Spa, Vermont
2. Pala Spa, Pala Casino Spa & Resort, California
3. Aspira Spa, The Osthoff Resort, Wisconsin
4. Movara Fitness Resort, Utah
5. Skaná, The Spa at Turning Stone Resort, New York
6. Oaks at Ojai, California
7. Turtle Cove Spa, Mountain Harbor Resort, Arkansas
8. Glacial Waters Spa at Grand View Lodge, Minnesota
9. The Spa at White Oaks Resort, Ontario
10. Grotto Spa, Tigh-Na-Mara Spa Resort, British Columbia
11. Spa Shiki at the Lodge of Four Seasons, Missouri
12. Tennessee Fitness Spa, Tennessee
13. The Spa at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, Alberta
14. Evensong Spa, Heidel House Resort, Wisconsin
15. Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, Ontario
16. Miraj Hammam Spa by Caudalie Paris, Shangri-La Toronto, Ontario
17. The Biggest Loser Resort Palm Desert, California
18. Spa Walden, Ohio
19. Spa Terra, Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, California
20. Sunstone The Spa at Agua Caliente, California
21. The L Spa and Wellness Centre, Alberta
22. 100 Fountain Spa, Pillar and Post, Ontario
23. Crystal Spa, Crystal Mountain Resort & Spa, Michigan
24. Immerse Spa, MGM Grand Detroit, Michigan
25. Soul Spa, The Westin Jackson, Mississippi
26. Clinic at KurSpa, Sparkling Hill Resort & Spa, British Columbia
27. The Spa at Wine & Roses, California
28. The Lodge at Woodloch, Pennsylvania
29. Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, Wisconsin
30. Deerfield Spa, Pennsylvania
31. ESPA Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, The Bahamas
32. Ste. Anne’s Spa, Ontario
33. The Millcroft Inn & Spa, Ontario
34. The Spa at InterContinental Toronto Centre, Ontario
35. The Sportsman’s Inn, Ontario
36. Spa Khakara, Sheraton Waikiki, Hawaii
37. Sago Spa, Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay, Maryland
38. Green Mountain at Fox Run, Vermont
39. The Spa at the Joule, Texas
40. Mirbeau Inn & Spa at The Pinehills, Massachusetts
41. Black Rock Oceanfront Resort, British Columbia
42. Manitou Springs Resort and Mineral Spa, Saskatchewan
43. Red Mountain Resort, Utah
44. Lake George Spa, Sagamore Resort & Spa, New York
45. Miraj Hammam Spa, British Columbia
46. Woodlands Spa, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, Pennsylvania
47. CHI Spa at Shangri-la Hotel Vancouver, British Columbia
48. The West Spa at Wilson Lodge, Oglebay Resort, West Virginia
49. Spa Majorelle, Hotel Californian, California
50. The Spa at Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe, British Columbia
51. Secret Garden Spa, Prince of Wales Hotel, Ontario
52. Healing Arts Center & Spa, Cavallo Point Lodge, California
53. Makawé Spa, Matlali Hotel, Mexico
54. Devil’s Thumb Ranch Resort & Spa, Colorado
55. Soaring Eagle Spa & Salon, Michigan
56. Jasha Spa, JW Marriott Los Cabos, Mexico
57. Mii Amo, A Destination Spa at Enchantment Resort, Arizona
58. Abhasa Spa, Royal Hawaiian, Hawaii
59. Scandinave Spa Whistler, British Columbia
60. Amara Resort and Spa, Arizona
61. Lake Austin Spa Resort, Texas
62. Glen Ivy Hot Springs, California
63. Sunrise Springs Integrative Wellness Resort, New Mexico
64. The Biggest Loser Niagara, New York
65. The Ranch at Live Oak Malibu, California
66. Feathers Spa at the Peabody Hotel Memphis, Tennessee
67. The Spa at Four Seasons Troon North, Arizona
68. The Biggest Loser Resort Amelia Island, Florida
69. Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa, Arizona
70. The Spa at the Omni Grove Park Inn, North Carolina
71. The Spa at the Adelaide Hotel Toronto, Ontario
72. Spa Grand Traverse, Michigan
73. Shankara Ayurveda Spa, Art of Living Retreat Center, North Carolina
74. The Fairmont Banff Springs, Willow Stream Spa, Alberta
75. Cal-A-Vie Health Spa, California
76. Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, New York
77. Argentta Spa, The Watergate Hotel, Washington, DC
78. Rhapsody Spa by The Westin Nashville, Tennessee
79. Oh Spa, Ocean House, Rhode Island
80. The Spa & Salon at Seneca Alleghany Resort & Casino, New York
81. Hilton Head Health, South Carolina
82. Temple Gardens Mineral Spa, Saskatchewan
83. Bota Bota, spa-sur-l’eau, Quebec
84. SHA Wellness Clinic, Spain
85. Rancho La Puerta, Mexico
86. Wellfit Zion, Utah
87. The Spa at Graton Resort & Casino, California
88. Kohler Waters Spa, Wisconsin
89. Remede Spa, St. Regis Punta Mita, Mexico
90. Sundara Inn & Spa, Wisconsin
91. The Wellhouse at Blackberry Farm, Tennessee
92. Agua Serena Spa, Hyatt Regency Indian Wells, California
93. Christienne Fallsview Spa at the Sheraton on the Falls, Ontario
94. The Marsh, Minnesota
95. NoMI Spa, Park Hyatt Chicago, Illinois
96. Spa Eastman, Quebec
97. Loma de Vida Spa & Wellness, Texas
98. The Allison Spa, Oregon
99. Drift Spa & Hammam Las Vegas Palms Casino Resort, Nevada
100. The Spa at Mohonk Mountain House, New York
Source: Google Analytics, January 1–December 31, 2017. Rankings are determined by unique page views of global spa and wellness travel consumers who visit Spas of America throughout the year.
About Spas of America
Spas of America is the largest spa and wellness travel website, showcasing more than 750 of the best resort, hotel and health spas to consumers around the world. We inspire healthy living and travel by providing consumers with a beautiful, clean, easy-to-use online experience in HD quality. The website allows consumers to search for spas by name, keyword, location or experience, and to browse spas on an interactive map.
Launched in 2005, Spas of America receives more than one million page views annually. The site’s traffic is very targeted: 90% U.S. and Canada; 70% female; 25-65 years of age (median age 39); college educated; high household income; and health, wellness and travel oriented.
