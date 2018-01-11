Spas of America announces the Top 100 Spas of 2017

Spas of America, the No. 1 spa and wellness travel website, today unveiled its annual ranking of the Top 100 Spas of 2017, based on consumer behavior on its website.

“In 2017, we saw steady growth in the North American spa and wellness industry, with consumers searching for experiences to relax, reduce stress and invest in one’s health,” says Spas of America president Craig Oliver. “Whether guests are traveling solo or in a group, spa and wellness travel offers people a chance to focus on what is most important – their own health and well-being.”

This year’s Top 100 includes 70 spas from the United States (including 13 from California), 24 spas from Canada, four from Mexico, one from The Bahamas and Spain.

Health spas offering a focus on weight loss and fitness were the most popular spa experience of the 2017, with 27 spas making the Top 100 Spas of 2017 list. City spas followed with 14; Country spas followed with 9; Casino and Lake tied with eight each; Beach, Mountain, and Wine spas had seven; followed by five Ocean and Desert spas and three Mineral Hot Springs.

Spas of America’s Top 100 Spas of 2017

1. New Life Hiking Spa, Vermont

2. Pala Spa, Pala Casino Spa & Resort, California

3. Aspira Spa, The Osthoff Resort, Wisconsin

4. Movara Fitness Resort, Utah

5. Skaná, The Spa at Turning Stone Resort, New York

6. Oaks at Ojai, California

7. Turtle Cove Spa, Mountain Harbor Resort, Arkansas

8. Glacial Waters Spa at Grand View Lodge, Minnesota

9. The Spa at White Oaks Resort, Ontario

10. Grotto Spa, Tigh-Na-Mara Spa Resort, British Columbia

11. Spa Shiki at the Lodge of Four Seasons, Missouri

12. Tennessee Fitness Spa, Tennessee

13. The Spa at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, Alberta

14. Evensong Spa, Heidel House Resort, Wisconsin

15. Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, Ontario

16. Miraj Hammam Spa by Caudalie Paris, Shangri-La Toronto, Ontario

17. The Biggest Loser Resort Palm Desert, California

18. Spa Walden, Ohio

19. Spa Terra, Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, California

20. Sunstone The Spa at Agua Caliente, California

21. The L Spa and Wellness Centre, Alberta

22. 100 Fountain Spa, Pillar and Post, Ontario

23. Crystal Spa, Crystal Mountain Resort & Spa, Michigan

24. Immerse Spa, MGM Grand Detroit, Michigan

25. Soul Spa, The Westin Jackson, Mississippi

26. Clinic at KurSpa, Sparkling Hill Resort & Spa, British Columbia

27. The Spa at Wine & Roses, California

28. The Lodge at Woodloch, Pennsylvania

29. Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, Wisconsin

30. Deerfield Spa, Pennsylvania

31. ESPA Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, The Bahamas

32. Ste. Anne’s Spa, Ontario

33. The Millcroft Inn & Spa, Ontario

34. The Spa at InterContinental Toronto Centre, Ontario

35. The Sportsman’s Inn, Ontario

36. Spa Khakara, Sheraton Waikiki, Hawaii

37. Sago Spa, Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay, Maryland

38. Green Mountain at Fox Run, Vermont

39. The Spa at the Joule, Texas

40. Mirbeau Inn & Spa at The Pinehills, Massachusetts

41. Black Rock Oceanfront Resort, British Columbia

42. Manitou Springs Resort and Mineral Spa, Saskatchewan

43. Red Mountain Resort, Utah

44. Lake George Spa, Sagamore Resort & Spa, New York

45. Miraj Hammam Spa, British Columbia

46. Woodlands Spa, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, Pennsylvania

47. CHI Spa at Shangri-la Hotel Vancouver, British Columbia

48. The West Spa at Wilson Lodge, Oglebay Resort, West Virginia

49. Spa Majorelle, Hotel Californian, California

50. The Spa at Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe, British Columbia

51. Secret Garden Spa, Prince of Wales Hotel, Ontario

52. Healing Arts Center & Spa, Cavallo Point Lodge, California

53. Makawé Spa, Matlali Hotel, Mexico

54. Devil’s Thumb Ranch Resort & Spa, Colorado

55. Soaring Eagle Spa & Salon, Michigan

56. Jasha Spa, JW Marriott Los Cabos, Mexico

57. Mii Amo, A Destination Spa at Enchantment Resort, Arizona

58. Abhasa Spa, Royal Hawaiian, Hawaii

59. Scandinave Spa Whistler, British Columbia

60. Amara Resort and Spa, Arizona

61. Lake Austin Spa Resort, Texas

62. Glen Ivy Hot Springs, California

63. Sunrise Springs Integrative Wellness Resort, New Mexico

64. The Biggest Loser Niagara, New York

65. The Ranch at Live Oak Malibu, California

66. Feathers Spa at the Peabody Hotel Memphis, Tennessee

67. The Spa at Four Seasons Troon North, Arizona

68. The Biggest Loser Resort Amelia Island, Florida

69. Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa, Arizona

70. The Spa at the Omni Grove Park Inn, North Carolina

71. The Spa at the Adelaide Hotel Toronto, Ontario

72. Spa Grand Traverse, Michigan

73. Shankara Ayurveda Spa, Art of Living Retreat Center, North Carolina

74. The Fairmont Banff Springs, Willow Stream Spa, Alberta

75. Cal-A-Vie Health Spa, California

76. Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, New York

77. Argentta Spa, The Watergate Hotel, Washington, DC

78. Rhapsody Spa by The Westin Nashville, Tennessee

79. Oh Spa, Ocean House, Rhode Island

80. The Spa & Salon at Seneca Alleghany Resort & Casino, New York

81. Hilton Head Health, South Carolina

82. Temple Gardens Mineral Spa, Saskatchewan

83. Bota Bota, spa-sur-l’eau, Quebec

84. SHA Wellness Clinic, Spain

85. Rancho La Puerta, Mexico

86. Wellfit Zion, Utah

87. The Spa at Graton Resort & Casino, California

88. Kohler Waters Spa, Wisconsin

89. Remede Spa, St. Regis Punta Mita, Mexico

90. Sundara Inn & Spa, Wisconsin

91. The Wellhouse at Blackberry Farm, Tennessee

92. Agua Serena Spa, Hyatt Regency Indian Wells, California

93. Christienne Fallsview Spa at the Sheraton on the Falls, Ontario

94. The Marsh, Minnesota

95. NoMI Spa, Park Hyatt Chicago, Illinois

96. Spa Eastman, Quebec

97. Loma de Vida Spa & Wellness, Texas

98. The Allison Spa, Oregon

99. Drift Spa & Hammam Las Vegas Palms Casino Resort, Nevada

100. The Spa at Mohonk Mountain House, New York

Source: Google Analytics, January 1–December 31, 2017. Rankings are determined by unique page views of global spa and wellness travel consumers who visit Spas of America throughout the year.

