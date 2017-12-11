Spa Mirbeau Opens in Crossgates Mall, Offers World-Class Treatments and Amenities

Mirbeau looks to redefine the mall experience with new day resort concept

Albany, NY (PRUnderground) December 11th, 2017

As leaders in the development and management of the award-winning Mirbeau resort properties, Mirbeau Inn & Spa in Skaneateles, N.Y. and Plymouth, Mass., the Mirbeau Companies reinvents how we relax, redefining the mall experience with the introduction of an innovative and convenient Day Resort concept opening today called Spa Mirbeau. This new day resort will greatly contribute to Crossgates Mall becoming the top retail-lifestyle location in Albany and further contribute to the growing vitality of the area, by offering guests the ultimate haven just minutes away from home.

In the same signature style as the Mirbeau resort properties, Spa Mirbeau will offer a sanctuary where clients can unplug, escape, rejuvenate and renew—inside and out. With world-class spa amenities, fitness and yoga programs, as well as French-inspired dining at Le Bistro and top-rated retail products at La Boutique, the 17,000-square-foot facility provides all of the renowned spa services of a full Mirbeau resort.

“We are excited to finally introduce this concept to our customers in the Capital Region, so they can enjoy the resort experience closer to home,” said Linda Dower, principal, Mirbeau Hospitality Services. “We have selected the very best team to provide the utmost quality service and hospitality to our guests, and look forward to welcoming area residents and offering a place where people can truly ‘get away’ for a day without having to spend the night.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Spa Mirbeau to the Capital Region, and specifically to Crossgates.” said Michael Gately, general manager, Crossgates Mall. “We know it will be a worthwhile destination for visitors from near and far, as this unique day spa offers guests a truly one-of-a-kind luxury experience. Mirbeau’s new presence at Crossgates aligns perfectly with our broader mission to offer the Capital Region the best in retail, restaurants and entertainment.”

The Spa

At the forefront of Spa Mirbeau is a state-of-the-art spa including 14 treatment rooms, all equipped with their own fireplace, offering the perfect backdrop to enjoy the day resort’s expansive menu of treatments. Services include massages and facials, as well as an extensive offering of body, hand and foot therapies, provided by therapists with the highest industry level training. Honed by years of award-winning performance, Spa Mirbeau assures an experience unlike anything else in the Capital Region. You will experience the difference from the moment you enter one of the Spa’s luxurious locker rooms, designed to help you retreat from your day-to-day grind. Start or end your visit relaxing in one of the Spa’s eucalyptus-infused steam rooms or saunas.

One of the more distinctive features of the spa is The Resting Area, providing guests with a quiet, protected environment for relaxing before or after a treatment. This area offers lounge chairs, a warm fireplace and a heated meditation pool.

Guests are also encouraged to enjoy The Aqua Terrace, a lively location providing clients with the perfect place to socialize and unwind. It features an oversized hot plunge pool, comfortable private seating, a fireplace and the Aqua Terrace Bar where guests can enjoy a light bite or cocktail, all under the ever-changing light of an oversized skylight.

With balance in mind, Spa Mirbeau offers guests access to its fitness studios featuring a spinning room, yoga studio and state-of-the-art weight training room. Spa Mirbeau created Club Mirbeau to allow locals the ability to enjoy the extensive fitness and wellness programs and facilities offered at this spa, as well as other Mirbeau properties, all designed to improve your physical, spiritual and emotional well-being.

Le Bistro

Le Bistro offers global cuisine inspired by French-speaking populations around the world. Executive Chef Michael Morelli uses classic methods featuring locally-sourced organic produce, dairy and meats. His menu at Le Bistro, which is also available in the Aqua Terrace, focuses on clean cuisine with healthful interpretations of classic French dishes. Open for lunch and dinner, Le Bistro offers a full bar with a world-class wine list, accessible to both the general public and guests throughout the Spa. Morelli’s opening menu features dishes such as Grilled Oysters with Pancetta, Fennel Pollen, Tomato Panko and Chive Fondue; Warm Mushroom Salad with Oyster Mushrooms, Crispy Egg, Artichokes and Goat Cheese; Potato-Crusted Salmon with Sautéed Greens and Lemon Beurre Blanc and Fall Cider Beignets with Apple Chips and Cinnamon Whipped Cream.

La Boutique

La Boutique showcases hand-selected beauty products and apparel, chosen to help you feel and look your best. With expert staff trained to help guests find personalized products to fit their lifestyles, La Boutique offers a distinct shopping experience sure to top any Spa Mirbeau visit.

The Design

Mirbeau, loosely translated as “reflected beauty,” serves as the underlying concept for the brand, which embraces characteristics of French Impressionist art and simple elegance throughout its facilities, including soft light and warm colors. Spa Mirbeau was designed to evoke a private French countryside estate situated within a quaint town square, and provides customers the feeling of “getting away” even if only a few miles from home. In the same fashion as the brand’s Mirbeau Inn & Spa locations, Spa Mirbeau’s decor blends old-world elegance with high-end comforts. Hand-painted murals by artists Chuck and Pat Gridley grace the walls throughout the Spa and include a backlit overhead dome in The Resting Area adding to the restful ambiance of the space. The property is an unparalleled showcase of craftsmanship featuring furniture designer Jacques Wayser whose company produces only the finest quality furniture with structural integrity and comfort, known for its exceptional design worldwide.

The architect behind the Spa Mirbeau concept is TPG Architecture, headquartered in New York City. TPG handled the planning and overall architectural design of the project’s interior in collaboration with the brand’s principals. Founded in 1979, TPG is a full-service architecture and interior design firm, a recognized leader in the retail, hospitality, restaurant and spa markets.

Spa Mirbeau’s spa facilities are open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., spa treatments are available daily from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., Le Bistro is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and La Boutique is open daily from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. To make a spa or dining reservation, please call 844-MIRBEAU (844-647-2328), email reservations@mirbeau.com or book online.

About Spa Mirbeau

Spa Mirbeau is a day resort conveniently located at One Crossgates Mall Road in Albany, N.Y. where guests can escape any day of the week to unplug, relax, rejuvenate and renew from the inside, out. Family-owned and operated, Spa Mirbeau is the most recent installment in the nationally-renowned French-inspired Mirbeau Inn & Spa brand, which has locations in Skaneateles, N.Y. and Plymouth, Mass. The Day Resort concept offers all of the amenities of an elegant overnight resort, close to home, with an extensive menu of spa treatments, a resting area with heated foot pool, aqua terrace, eucalyptus-infused sauna and steam room, spinning room and yoga studio, retail boutique, as well as Le Bistro, a French-inspired bistro serving light fare and exceptional wine. For more information, visit SpaMirbeau.com.