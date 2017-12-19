Southwest Power Pool selects iOLAP for Analytics and Data Warehouse Upgrade

The technical upgrade comes on the heels of SPP’s recent member expansion initiative

Frisco, TX (PRUnderground) December 19th, 2017

iOLAP, a strategic consultancy specializing in big data, advanced analytics, voice technology, and artificial intelligence, announced today that Southwest Power Pool (SPP) has selected iOLAP for its data warehouse upgrade. The upgrade comes one month after SPP announced their plans to extend their footprint westward.

With expansion eminent, SPP faced challenges with the potential of upgrading their existing environment for performance and capacity as well as financial. As SPP’s partner and trusted advisor, iOLAP played a key role in defining both the business case to optimize TCO as well as the technical justification to maximize compute power for SPP’s budget and expansion-plan horizon.

iOLAP was chosen to assist SPP with the purchase and upgrade of its aging Netezza platform to the current generation, PureData™ System for Analytics N3001, powered by Netezza technology.

“SPP has a strong track record servicing customers and because of that, continues to rapidly expand. iOLAP is assisting SPP in their member expansion initiative by upgrading the scalability and performance of the big-data hardware.” said Chris Jordan, CEO of IOLAP. “Being selected for this project highlights our leadership position in the Netezza ecosystem. This reflects the market’s confidence in iOLAP and we look forward to delivering more value in the future for SPP.”

To gain competitive advantage, organizations must rely on sophisticated analytics mining large volumes of data. Many companies need faster time-to-value for new analytical capability, while maintaining service level agreements on existing analytics applications. To assist, IBM has developed the PureData System for Analytics N3001, powered by Netezza technology; a high-performance, scalable, massively parallel system that enables clients to gain insight from their data and perform analytics on enormous data volumes. Realizing business value from today’s volumes is made simpler and faster, because the data is more easily accessible.

About Southwest Power Pool

Southwest Power Pool, Inc. provides regional transmission services. The company offers coordination and tariff administration, regional engineering model development, planning and operating studies, regional transaction scheduling, and operating reserve sharing services. SPP was approved as a Regional Transmission Organization (RTO) by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in 2004. It is the founding member of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC). SPP is one of nine regional electric reliability councils under NERC authority.

The SPP region lies within the Eastern Interconnection, in the central-southern United States, serving all of the states of Kansas and Oklahoma, and portions of New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi and Nebraska. SPP members include investor-owned utilities, municipal systems, generation and transmission cooperatives, state authorities, independent power producers, and power marketers. SPP has many of the high voltage direct current (DC) ties which connect the Eastern interconnection to the Western Interconnection and both of the DC ties to the ERCOT Texas Interconnection. SPP is headquartered in Little Rock, Ark.

About iOLAP

iOLAP is a big-data and advanced-analytics consultancy operating at the forefront of technology for more than two decades. They serve many of the world’s largest corporations, across all major industries, by delivering data warehouse and analytics solutions for mission critical operations. iOLAP’s newest offering, Enterprise Voice, provides robust integration of corporate data and security with Alexa For Business. For more information, visit www.iolap.com/voice.