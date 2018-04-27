Southwest Airlines Teams Up with Aerospace Museum for Adopt-A-Pilot Program and Summer Camp

Brand new partnership provides new education opportunities for students

Sacramento, CA (PRUnderground) April 27th, 2018

On April 26, local Sacramento Pilots Marcus Kilgore and Tyrone Ward brought their Empire Oaks Elementary school class to the Aerospace Museum of California as a part of Southwest’s Adopt-A-Pilot program. The Museum hosted 32 students, teaching them to fly in the Museum’s Flight Zone, an interactive flight simulator lab. After learning about aerodynamics and how planes function, the flight simulators helped students put their knowledge to the test and let their dreams take flight! From February through May, students in over 1,500 classrooms across the country will “adopt” Southwest Airlines Pilots, providing opportunities to mentor students at the fifth grade level.

During their visit, the students were treated with a special guest appearance by Smithsonian Curator and Photographer Carolyn Russo, the creator of the Art of the Airport Tower exhibit. Russo gave tours through her gallery including stories from her 9 years traveling to take these 50 striking photographs.

With this new partnership, the Aerospace Museum is excited to announce the first ACE (Aviation Career Education) Academy in Sacramento! Joining forces with OBAP (Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals), the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), Sacramento County, among others, the ACE Academy provides unique education programs for middle and high school students interested in aviation and aerospace. This weeklong summer immersion offers students a wide range of aviation career exploration focused on STEM education, including the basic of flight planning, the physics of flight, and a ride in a single engine aircraft. The camp will take place from June 18 – 22, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. More details about the camp here https://aerospaceca.org/ace/.

About Aerospace Museum of California

At AMC, we celebrate the history of aviation and aerospace while inspiring future generations of explorers. With interactive exhibits and 40+ aircraft on site, aerospace fans of all ages can pilot their own adventure. For additional information on the Museum or their programs, please contact Stephanie Monrad at 916-564-3270 or smonrad@aerospaceca.org.