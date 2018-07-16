Southern Web Acquires WP Site Care®

With over 650 sites under management, Southern Web is now one of the leading providers of support, development and marketing for WordPress sites around the world.

Atlanta, GA (PRUnderground) July 16th, 2018

Two trusted and longtime fixtures in the WordPress world — WP Site Care® and Southern Web — have joined forces to offer the most comprehensive array of professional digital services in the country. With over 650 sites under management, Southern Web is now one of the leading providers of support, development and marketing for WordPress sites around the world.

“Together, WP Site Care and Southern Web are a one-stop shop for everything a business needs to stay on top of their digital game,” says Justin Atkinson, Vice President of Operations for Southern Web.

WP Site Care (wpsitecare.com) is a WordPress maintenance support agency founded in 2012 by Ryan Sullivan. Widely regarded as one of the best WordPress maintenance support providers in the game, WP Site Care offers tiered support plans for updating, protecting, backing up and maintaining WordPress websites. Clients of WP Site Care include BodyArmor, AirRussia and a number of television celebrities.

Founded in 2005 by former CNN webmaster Drew Barton, Southern Web (southernweb.com) is an Atlanta-based digital agency offering WordPress design and development, managed web hosting and data-driven digital marketing. Clients of Southern Web include Polyglass, Miura Boiler and TruFast.

The acquisition of WP Site Care supports Southern Web’s continued mission to provide clients with digital strategies that amplify brand exposure, improve user experience and increase traffic, leads, and sales.

“It’s the perfect fit,” Barton says. “We now offer Southern Web’s award-winning web development and digital marketing services in conjunction with a renowned WordPress support team.”

WP Site Care will continue delivering WordPress support and maintenance as they have always done — but now they’ll be working with an expanded client base. In addition, WP Site Care clients will now have access to Southern Web’s award-winning services, including managed web hosting, website design and development, paid advertising, search engine optimization, email marketing and social media management.

WP Site Care founder Ryan Sullivan will continue to work with Southern Web to build and strengthen client relationships, and is thrilled to be able to expand service offerings to WP Site Care’s loyal customer base.

“Over the years, many WP Site Care clients have asked me if we offer web hosting, development and digital marketing services, but we’ve always had to refer them to other companies,” Sullivan explains. “Now that we’re part of Southern Web, we can offer these top-notch services directly to our clients.”

To learn more about Southern Web services, visit www.southernweb.com. To learn more about WP Site Care services, visit www.wpsitecare.com.

About Southern Web, LLC

Southern Web is the trusted digital agency for businesses and organizations that want to grow a strong online presence but aren’t sure how to get there. Our team creates compelling websites and digital marketing campaigns that accommodate projects of nearly every scope. We make sure our clients’ strategies are competitive and capable of meeting the needs of an increasingly connected consumership.