South Beach Food & Wine Festival – Beacon South Beach

South Beach Food & Wine Festival – Foodies, wine buffs, sun seekers and Food Network fans are making plans to meet in Miami for their favorite vino and vittles extravaganza, and so should you. Now in its 15th year, the Food Network South Beach Wine and Food Festival remains a rising star, with more than 80 exclusive events on tap February 22-26, 2017. The South Beach Beacon Hotel is at the center of the festivities, so make your reservations now.

South Beach Food & Wine?

Founded in 1997, the first festival was a one-day showcase for international winemakers. Since that time, the annual fest has grown into one of the best-known and attended celebrations of wine and food in the nation.

When the Food Network began taking part in the South Beach Food & Wine Festival, attendance soared to around 30,000 for the 2007 event. By 2013, that number had doubled, attesting to the growing popularity of this unique event. If you love fine wine and food to die for, be sure you number among the 65,000 guests this upcoming February.

A Sample of What to Expect

With an enticing array of events to choose from, you should expect a busy but delicious experience at SoBe Wine and Food Festival 2017. From walk-around tastings to intimate dinners, you can customize your festival experience to include all your favorites. Organizers are putting together a full menu of wine and dining opportunities, including:

Miami Beach signature events like the Island Creek Oyster Bash and Wine Spectator’s Best of the Best

Grand tasting and demos along Ocean Drive featuring stars from the Food Network

Wine seminars with top vintners and experts from Wine Spectator

A la carte experiences such as Nutrish’s Yappy Hour with Rachel Ray and the Bacardi beach party

Various brunches hosted by celebrities like Trisha Yearwood

Fine dining by top chefs

Set your own schedule or select a package of events. Don’t forget to pencil in some time to enjoy the fabulous beaches and cultural experiences in the Miami area, too.

Travel and Tourism Tips

If you want to be at the center of all the festival has to offer yet have a quiet, luxurious room where you can wind down between events, you should stay at an Ocean Drive hotel like The Beacon South Beach. This popular boutique hotel puts you within steps of SoBe WFF activities and offers some excellent exclusive offers you can’t find anywhere else.

Stay near the best beaches so you don’t miss out on some sand and surf time. South Pointe Park, the Miami Beach boardwalk between 21st and 35th streets, and Lummus Beach Park are some popular beaches within walking distance of the South Beach Beacon Hotel. Check out our calendar to see what else is going on during your stay.

February is a perfect time to visit Miami and sample premium wine and food from throughout the world. You’ll not only have the gastronomical time of your life, but you’ll also enjoy the luxury of a mid-winter beach getaway. Make your online reservation today.

