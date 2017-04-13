Sound World Solutions CEO Calls on Congress and FTC to Democratize Hearing Aid Solutions

This Tuesday, April 18, 2017, Stavros Basseas, CEO and Founder of innovative hearing products company Sound World Solutions, will speak before The Federal Trade Commission

Washington, DC (PRUnderground) April 13th, 2017

This Tuesday, April 18, 2017, Stavros Basseas, CEO and Founder of innovative hearing products company Sound World Solutions, will speak before The Federal Trade Commission regarding the critical need to increase access to affordable hearing solutions. The FTC is hosting a series of meetings to examine competition, innovation, and consumer protection issues raised by hearing health and technology, particularly hearing aids and devices with similar functions and features.

“The hearing health industry has focused for too long on those who could afford hearing aids costing thousands of dollars,” said Dr. Basseas. “Sound World Solutions’ mission is to bring low cost, high quality solutions to everyone. In order to increase public access to hearing solutions we encourage Congress to pass legislation allowing the sale of Over The Counter (OTC) hearing aids. This will increase the range of choices available to consumers, moving away from the current ‘one size fits all’ approach of the industry.”

According to a report by the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine issued in June 2016, an estimated 30 million or more Americans suffer from hearing loss. In addition, an estimated 67 to 86 percent of adults who may benefit from hearing aids fail to use them. One of the primary reasons behind the lack of consumer use is the price of hearing aids and related services.

Dr. Basseas believes, “hearing healthcare in the United States has become far too expensive. Congress can instantly provide relief and hearing support to millions of Americans by allowing hearing aids to be sold over the counter. Hearing solutions are like so many other categories of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, evolving from requiring a doctor’s prescription to being sold OTC. Market segmentation is the desired outcome, providing a variety of solutions through a number of distribution channels and at a range of price points. Technology now permits solutions that provide these outcomes.”

For more information or to speak to Dr. Basseas please contact Shawn Stahmer at sstahmer@soundworldsolutions.com or 847-939-6101.

About Sound World Solutions

Sound World Solutions designs, manufactures and sells innovative, affordable hearing solutions that help people rediscover the power of connection, recognizing that sound and clarity are an integral part of human interaction. In 2013, the company introduced its first product based on a design platform that brings affordable functionality to millions of people who require hearing assistance. Sound World Solutions also collaborates with organizations providing hearing health studies and services and on-the-ground solutions in developing markets throughout the world.

About CEO Stavros Basseas

Sound World Solutions CEO Stavros Basseas has over 30 years of engineering and senior leadership experience in the hearing aid industry, developing products to help those with impaired hearing and earning several patents. He is a published author and lecturer in the field of hearing technology and has served as a consultant to several start­up companies, NGOs and associations. He previously led Research and Development at Beltone, then became Chief Technologist at GN Resound after that company acquired Beltone in 1999. He left GN Resound in 2005 to serve as an international consultant in hearing technologies. In 2006 he co-founded Sound World Solutions to develop and commercialize a very low cost, high performance hearing products platform that utilizes Bluetooth to allow the self-screening and automatic programming of Hearing Aids and Personal Sound Amplifier Products (PSAPs) anywhere in the world.

