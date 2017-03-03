Soughton Hall Wedding Show – Soughton Hall Hotel, Cheshire and North Wales

If you are considering holding your wedding in or around Cheshire,Soughton Hall Hotels dedicated wedding team will be happy to help you at this year’s Spring Wedding Fayr

(PRUnderground) March 2nd, 2017

Newly engaged? For those who decided to get hitched over the festive period (or are anticipating a proposal this coming Valentine’s day?!) firstly, congratulations! Secondly, it’s the beginning of a long journey into the world of weddings!

One of the most important decisions you make will be the venue (which in turn also means location, location, location!). For those of you looking for a stunning wedding venue in Chester, Soughton Hall Hotel is one such venue.

This stunning Georgian house and former Bishops Palace is the most beautiful of wedding locations. With its long drive, leading up to stunning gardens. Soughton Hall offers an exquisite backdrop to the most important day of your life.

If you’re looking for exclusive use, our boutique hotel has 14 individually designed and decorated bedrooms. You can discuss availability contact our team on 01352 840811

If you are considering holding your wedding in or around Cheshire,Soughton Hall Hotels dedicated wedding team will be happy to help you at this year’s Spring Wedding Fayre on Sunday 5th March 2017 between 12pm – 3pm.

Showcasing their exclusive use venue. The team will be on hand to discuss your requirements and answer any questions you may have. If you are thinking of going to a wedding fayre near Chester this year, this is the one.

Entry is free, however you will need to register and either bring your tickets with you, click here for tickets or you can show them on your mobile on the day.

For more information about Soughton Hall Hotel, visit their website at www.soughtonhall.co.uk or contact their team on 01352 840811.

About Elle R Leisure Ltd

Elle R Leisure are the company behind Dukes 92 in Castlefield and the Albert’s restaurants. The group also owns Soughton Hall Hotel.