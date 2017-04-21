Soughton Hall Hotel – Finalist in the Laterooms.com Simply the Guest Awards 2017 – Soughton Hall Hotel

If you’re looking for a hotel with stylish, contemporary interior décor look no further than Soughton Hall Hotel

Cheshire, Manchester, North Wales, United Kingdom (PRUnderground) April 21st, 2017

If you’re looking for a hotel with stylish, contemporary interior décor look no further than Soughton Hall Hotel. Don’t just take our word for it, here at Soughton Hall we are proud to have been the only North Wales Finalist in the Best Hotel Interiors section of the Laterooms.com Simply the Guest Awards 2017.

More importantly these prestigious awards are the UK’s only hotel awards based entirely on guest reviews.

Soughton Hall Hotel is an established, stunning boutique hotel and wedding venue near Cheshire and North Wales’ border. Originally a stately home and former Bishops Palace, Soughton Hall possesses all the classic features and character you would expect from a Grade II listed building. Having been turned into a hotel in the 1980’s, the hall has recently undergone a stunning renovation, following its purchase by the Manchester based Elle R Leisure group.

Its 14 boutique bedrooms are individually decorated and designed to complement the original character of the building, whilst offering a modern, contemporary feel. There is little wonder it is considered one of the most beautiful wedding venues in North Wales.

The Laterooms.com Simply the Guest Awards now in their 5th year, are exclusively based on customer reviews, ensuring that you get an open, honest account of the guests stay, something integral, whether it’s a weekend break you’re looking for or, to book your wedding!

After all, what is more reassuring than real reviews by actual people? Laterooms.com has rapidly become an industry leader in online hotel reservations. With over 200,000 properties worldwide. Laterooms.com now offers more UK hotels than any other booking site.

For more information regarding Soughton Hall you can contact their dedicated staff on 01352 840 811 or visit the website at www.soughtonhallhotel.co.uk

About Elle R Leisure Ltd

Elle R Leisure are the company behind Dukes 92 in Castlefield and the Albert’s restaurants. The group also owns Soughton Hall Hotel.