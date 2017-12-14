Sony a7R III now In Stock in USA According to Global Checking Network

Sony a7R III full frame mirrorless camera now in stock at most US stores. According to experts at Global Checking Network.

The Sony a7R III is a full frame mirrorless camera announced on October 25th, 2017, due to high demand of Sony a7R III camera, Sony Japan says a7R III is in short supply, pre-orders far exceed company’s forecast, the availability of Sony a7R III is very low, it will be out of stock for weeks. So where to find Sony a7RIII mirrorless camera in stock ? Here is an in stock / availability tracker for Sony a7RIII camera. Take a look at Below:

Most Stores Online will process preorders filled on a first come first serve basis. So you need order ASAP to get Sony a7R III shipped first. And since most online stores don’t charge your card before shipping Sony a7RIII, so you can pre-order at different stores to find which store is shipping first, and then cancel other orders.

Sony a7R III Body now Shipping at B&H Photo Video (In Stock soon, Expected availability: 7-14 Days) (Sony USA Authorized Dealer)

Sony a7R III Body In Stock Soon at Adorama (Coming Soon, on the way to warehouse and is expected in a few days. ) (Sony USA Authorized Dealer)

Sony a7R III Body now Shipping at Amazon.com (Temporarily out of stock) (Sony USA Authorized Dealer)

Proving that speed, resolution, and video capabilities can all coexist, the Alpha a7R III Mirrorless Digital Camera from Sony is a versatile, high-performance camera characterized by not only its resolution, but by its multimedia versatility. Revolving around a full-frame 42.4MP Exmor R BSI CMOS sensor and updated BIONZ X image processor, the a7R III affords an impressive 10 fps continuous shooting rate along with improved autofocus performance for faster, more reliable subject tracking along with wide frame coverage. This updated Fast Hybrid AF System employs a combination of 399 phase-detection points and 425 contrast-detection areas for quicker acquirement of focus in a variety of lighting conditions, and also maintains focus on subjects more effectively. In addition to speed and AF, the processing improvements also help to realize greater image clarity throughout the sensitivity range from ISO 100-32000, which can further be expanded to ISO 50-102400. Video recording capabilities have also been extended for enhanced quality when recording UHD 4K video with the full width of the full-frame sensor, or when using a Super35 area and 5K oversampling to minimize moiré and aliasing. Additionally, benefitting both stills and video operation, the a7R III retains the 5-axis SteadyShot INSIDE sensor-shift image stabilization, which is now effective to minimize the appearance of camera shake by up to 5.5 stops.

In addition to imaging updates, the a7R III also sports a revised body design, which includes a 3.69m-dot Tru-Finder OLED electronic viewfinder for bright, clear, and realistic eye-level monitoring. A rear 3.0″ 1.44m-dot tilting touchscreen LCD is also available for intuitive settings control and to better support working from high and low angles. For greater shooting flexibility, dual SD memory card slots are now featured, and a larger NP-FZ100 battery is also employed to achieve up to approximately 530 shots per charge when using the viewfinder. Suiting the camera’s use in trying conditions, the magnesium alloy chassis and extensive weather-sealing also render the a7R III dust- and moisture-resistance

