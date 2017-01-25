SonicSole – The New Motivational Fitness App

Want to get in shape and need some motivation to exercise on a regular basis? Enter SonicSole, the new walking and running app designed to keep you inspired using a combination of coaching, music and what athletes refer to as “Positive Self Talk” – an immersive experience for body and mind that sets SonicSole apart from other fitness apps currently on the market.

Coaching to keep you motivated

Who hasn’t thought, “Working out would be so much easier with a trainer?” With SonicSole, you have your pick of the perfect mentor; whether it’s a calming voice to keep you present, or a kick-butt coach who will whip you in shape!

Powerful original soundtracks

Existing workout apps that feature music simply speed up the tracks to match your running pace. As a result the music sounds hectic and annoying. “SonicSole takes a new approach to running with music – our original soundtracks are inspiring at a walking and running pace and pull you through each training session, creating a positive experience to increase your energy and motivation”, says co-founder Christian Neeser.

The SonicSole iPhone app is free and the premium version gives you unlimited access to new content, download features and stats. The Android version is currently in development and will be available shortly.

Download SonicSole from the App Store.

About SonicSole Inc

SonicSole is based in Los Angeles. Our mission is to inspired people to get and stay in shape. We work with music producers and vocal coaches from around the world to create immersive and powerful running music to enhance your workout experience.