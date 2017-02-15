SonicSole reaches top ten on iTunes

The new free fitness app is making its place in the app world.

(PRUnderground) February 15th, 2017

SonicSole released its brand new fitness app only a few weeks ago and has already reached the top 10 in the US iTunes store under the keywords “running music”. Feeback from the runners through different channels has been really positive and more and more people are starting to follow this new get in shape project on social media.

Running music to motivate you

SonicSole has created original soundtracks for people running and walking to enhance their training experience. This whole new approach breaks with the concept of having music only to occupy the mind while running, but to actually increase motivation and energy while working out. A positive experience for body and mind.

About SonicSole Inc

SonicSole is based in Los Angeles. Our mission is to inspired people to get and stay in shape. We work with music producers and vocal coaches from around the world to create immersive and powerful running music to enhance your workout experience.

