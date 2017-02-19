SonicSole – New Apple App to get in Shape

In an Apple iTunes exclusive, SonicSole releases an innovative running and walking app designed to inspire people to get in shape.

So you took the resolution for 2017 to get in shape and you’re not quiet there yet.

Enter SonicSole, the new running music app for iPhone designed to keep you inspired using a combination of coaching, music and what athletes refer to as “Positive Self Talk” – an immersive experience for body and mind that sets SonicSole apart from other fitness apps currently on the market.

Coaching to keep you motivated

Who hasn’t thought, “Working out would be so much easier with a trainer?” With SonicSole, you have your pick of the perfect mentor; whether it’s a calming voice to keep you present, or a kick-butt coach who will whip you in shape!

Powerful original soundtracks

Existing workout apps that feature music simply speed up the tracks to match your running pace. As a result the music sounds hectic and annoying. “SonicSole takes a new approach to running with music – our original soundtracks are inspiring at a walking and running pace and pull you through each training session, creating a positive experience to increase your energy and motivation”, says co-founder Christian Neeser.

The SonicSole iPhone app is free and the premium version gives you unlimited access to new content, download features and stats. The Android version is currently in development and will be available shortly.

About SonicSole Inc

SonicSole is based in Los Angeles. Our mission is to inspired people to get and stay in shape. We work with music producers and vocal coaches from around the world to create immersive and powerful running music to enhance your workout experience.

