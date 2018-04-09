Soham Yoga Barcelona Announces Yoga Master Carson Calhoun to Teach Classes April 9th to April 12th

Leading area yoga studio Soham Yoga Barcelona is celebrating having yoga master Carson Clay Calhoun for four days in April offering his deep experience and insight.

Experts agree, when it comes to developing a full, balanced set of yoga skills, it can be extremely valuable to have some training with a variety of skilled teachers. Tabatha Trejo, founder and lead instructor at Soham Yoga Barcelona, based in the heart of Gracia in the city, knows this first hand with a diverse history of training with some of the best yogis in the world. In exciting news for local students and guests, Soham Yoga Barcelona recently announced they will be having the internationally famous and more than well-regarded yoga master Carson Clay Calhoun appearing at their yoga Barcelona studio on April 9th – April 12th. Calhoun will be delivering instruction in his method of training that emphasizes movement to develop both the body and the mind.

“We are beyond excited to have Carson Clay Calhoun join us here at Soham Yoga Barcelona,” commented Trejo, herself a master who has been studying Ashtanga yoga for over a decade. “His teaching style and personality is quite infectious and we know everyone who takes the time to attend when he is here is going to absolutely love the experience and find it incredibly valuable.”

The yoga Barcelona studio is well-known for being quite unique in the region, for the diversity of yoga methods taught by its skilled team of instructors. From the base of Ashtanga yoga, which Trejo has over 15 years of experience in, Soham Yoga Barcelona also provides popular classes in Jivamukti, Vinyasa, Rocket Yoga and Yin Yoga, to help students balance out their yoga experience and meet their individual needs and goals.

Other instructors teaching at the studio on a regular basis include Marcela Botana, Amanda Quiambao, Maria Alejandra Sosa, and Emanuela Ricci.

Carson Clay Calhoun describes himself as a “handstand comedian” and his instruction will be based on his mastery of balance and movement derived from his deep skill and knowledge of Ashtanga Yoga (Mysore). His ability to relate to students and have them enjoy instruction, while pushing them to learn more and test their limits is world-class and has made him very much in-demand for teaching seminars and courses from one end of the world to the other. It’s truly a blessing to have him present at the yoga Barcelona school from April 9th – April 12th, where both package deals for daily instruction or one-day deals will be available from the Soham Yoga Barcelona staff.

Susan S., from Barcelona, recently said in a five-star review, “I take classes on a regular basis at Soham Yoga Barcelona and have been to three different workshops and they never let me down. It’s always fun and exciting and I leave as a better yogini. Fully recommended.”

About Soham Yoga Barcelona

Soham Yoga Barcelona is an innovative and creative yoga studio in the heart of Gracia. The atmosphere is very warm and welcoming, with students from all over the world.