Software-as-a-Service Company, Crowdfind, Releases A New Photo-Based CMMS Facility Maintenance Software

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) September 13th, 2018

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, Crowdfind, added a CMMS Facility Maintenance offering called FixIt to their enterprise-class software platform. Known best for their lost and found technology, Crowdfind is continuing their use of images to simplify day-to-day processes for businesses.

After seeing the shift in the way society communicates using images, Crowdfind saw an opportunity to allow businesses to keep up with this trend. “If a company’s employees use images to communicate most effectively, we believe businesses should have the tools to facilitate this type of communication” Dan Sullivan, President and COO of Crowdfind explains.

FixIt starts with a photo. An employee walking around the facility notices something wrong, opens the app and takes a photo. This immediately notifies the maintenance team, showing them a picture of the issue so they know what to be prepared for. Once they fix the issue, they close the work ticket out with a picture of the finished product. FixIt can also be used as a work ticket management platform, allowing teams or managers to organize tasks by importance, assign work tickets, and add comments.

Using FixIt gives employees an immediate way to call out hazards or issues within the facility. By making it easier to call attention to these issues, the business can quickly take action and ensure they are in top shape for their customers.

“By using FixIt, we expect to see an overall improvement in the customer experience,” Dan continues. “The customer experience is not just about great customer service or great products, it is affected by the state of the facilities. No one will fully enjoy themselves if they see a potential hazard that went unfixed. By having an easy and immediate process for everyone to use, companies will see a huge improvement to the state of their facilities helping them give their customers an overall great experience.”

About Crowdfind

Crowdfind is an enterprise software company based in Chicago. Crowdfind strives to improve companies’ day-to-day procedures using images and cloud-based technology. Beginning with their lost and found software in 2012, Crowdfind has recently expanded their software to maintenance and facility management.