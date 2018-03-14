SocialSurvey Announces Top Performer Awards for Customer Satisfaction in Mortgage

SocialSurvey announces its Top Performer Awards for Customer Satisfaction in mortgage. These two customer satisfaction benchmarks are for the top loan officers and top mortgage companies in the United States based on verified customer reviews and testimonials.

SocialSurvey recognizes the top mortgage loan officers and top mortgage companies of 2017 with its Top Performers Awards. This marks the second year for their distinctive customer satisfaction benchmarks.

SocialSurvey used a weighted combination of the number of reviews, star rating, and completion percentage to rank participants. Participation was open to all. Top winners of each category will be interviewed for a video press release with Andrew Berman from the Mortgage News Network, and receive other national attention, accolades and prizes.

“This year’s field of winners was especially challenging and fierce. We are honored to highlight so many all-star professionals in the mortgage community,” — Scott Harris, CEO and co-founder of SocialSurvey

Top Loan Officers for Customer Satisfaction

Giuseppe Battaglioli Team from Hallmark Home Mortgage — 1st (Tied)

Amber Ernst from New American Funding — 1st (Tied)

Top Mortgage Companies for Customer Satisfaction

Small Division (Less than 80 Loan Officers)

Medium Division (80-199 Loan Officers)

MiMutual Mortgage — 1st Place

Large Division (200+ Loan Officers)

Embrace Home Loans — 1st Place

About SocialSurvey

SocialSurvey helps companies create WOW experiences by measuring customer and employee sentiment while automating workflows. SocialSurvey turns the true voice of the customer into the #1 ROI. This translates into process improvement, social sharing, third-party reviews, automated complaint resolution, new business creation and recruiting success.