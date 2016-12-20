SoBran Wins Contract with Boston-based Academic Medical Center to Support Pre-clinical Research

SoBran BioScience, a division of SoBran, Inc., a leading provider of biomedical research support services announces a new service contract between SoBran and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. SoBran will provide a wide range of support services required for the proper management and technical operations of the pre-clinical research programs at BWH, which is a founding member of Partners HealthCare.

Functions will include animal care and husbandry, veterinary medical support, assistance with post-approval monitoring of IACUC-approved research protocols, research technical support, and training of research staff. SoBran will also provide data management, environmental monitoring, and routine maintenance of equipment, transportation, logistics, and administrative support.

About SoBran BioScience

SoBran BioScience has nearly 20 years of experience supporting complex preclinical research and drug discovery for government agencies, academic institutions, and biotechnology companies. SoBran is ISO 9001:2008 certified and leads the industry in designing and managing ethical animal care programs that meet the most demanding regulatory standards. For more information visit us at www.sobranbioscience.com

About SoBran Inc

About SoBran BioScience

SoBran BioScience has nearly 20 years of experience supporting complex preclinical research and drug discovery for government agencies, academic institutions, and biotechnology companies. SoBran is ISO 9001:2008 certified and leads the industry in designing and managing ethical animal care programs that meet the most demanding regulatory standards. For more information visit us at www.sobranbioscience.com