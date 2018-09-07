SNY’s Latest Single and Music Video for "I Might" Continues to Climb the Charts

Success is in the future for hip-hop artist SNY

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) September 7th, 2018

SNY’s recent release “I Might” is electric, warm and radiant. The Australian-based artist is taking music by storm with his latest single and music video for “I Might”. The rapper holds nothing back in his music, making frequent trips to Los Angeles to work on his music. With catchy melodies and strong lyrics, SNY is one to watch in music.

SNY is no stranger to the music scene. His debut album “The Distance Between Dreams” hit #7 on the Australian Hip-Hop charts. His sound, composed of fascinating melodies, is establishing him as a frontrunner in hip-hop.

“I Might” takes SNY’s sound to another level. The single and video, released earlier this year have gained attention with over 200k views on Youtube and 40k streams on Spotify. “It Might” was produced by 2x platinum selling producer Droyd. The music video was shot in LA on Rodeo Drive and other various locations in the Hollywood Hills.

The stunning shots in the “I Might” music video were shot by Ben Marc. Marc has shot for many A-list artists such as Ty Dolla Sign, Trey Songz, Tank and Lil Durk. Production for the track was completed by Droyd. Droyd has 2 platinum tracks with K POP band XO and has worked with many platinum selling artists. Video Editing was done by industry veteran DepTV. Dep has worked for labels such as Capital and Universal Records for over 15 years.

“I Might” is available on all major music platforms including iTunes, Google Play and Spotify. You can also stream the single on Soundcloud. The music video is available on Youtube. SNY plans to drop a new single and video before the end of the year. To stay updated visit SNY’s website.

About SNY

‘SNY’ or ‘Sonny’ is a recording artist pushing the boundaries of hip-hop and rap. Hailing from the golden beaches of the Gold Coast Australia, he has been breaking down barriers from a young age. With an established organic sound that has a heavy hip-hop influence as well as intriguing melodies, his debut album “The Distance Between Dreams” debuted at #67 on the Australian iTunes Album Charts and hit #7 on the Australian Hip-Hop/Rap Charts. Check out the video for his new single ‘I Might’ on Youtube.

