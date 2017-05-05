Snowflakes & Whack Jobs Launches, Turning Political Snafus into Fun for All

New card game puts politics on the front burner and brings friends together for hilarious fun

San Francisco, CA (PRUnderground) May 5th, 2017

Snowflakes & Whack Jobs is officially coming to Kickstarter, and people around the world will soon get their first glimpse at the hilarious political-based card game.

Jordon P., founder of KenTen LLC and creator of Snowflakes & Whack Jobs, said, “In a time where we are bombarded with an everyday political war between Democrats and Republicans, I think we all deserve a day when we get to laugh at the dumb stuff politicians say and do and accept the things we have in common.”

In Snowflakes & Whack Jobs, players are presented with various quotes from politicians, and the goal is for players to correctly guess whether these remarks were made by Democrats (Snowflakes) or Republicans (Whack Jobs). While some of the quotes are relatively easy to guess, some of them are more difficult. The fun of the game, according to Jordan, is the lively gameplay and the added caricature wildcards.

The wildcards feature illustrations of politicians in scandalous situations. For example, the “Private Server Wildcard” shows Hillary Clinton panicking behind a computer, and the “Donald Trump Wildcard” shows the president laughing while building a wall.

Snowflakes & Whack Jobs will be live on Kickstarter in late May 2017. At that time, pledgers will have first dibs on the first edition of the game. In addition, they’ll have exclusive access to a special version of the game.

With the NSFW Celebrity Edition Expansion Pack, players get a raunchier version of the original game. This version will only be available to Kickstarter pledgers for a limited time.

According to Jordan, the encompassing goal of the game is to bring together people from various political affiliations and backgrounds. The game is being dubbed as “a card game for the politically insensitive”, and it’s designed for families, friends, college students, and anyone who wants a good laugh at the expense of American politicians.

A recently released video offers a demonstration of the game . More information can be found at https://www.snowflakesnwhackjobs.com/ .

About Snowflakes & Whack Jobs

Snowflakes & Whack Jobs brings puts political humor in the form of a hilarious game designed to bring friends and families together, no matter their political preferences.