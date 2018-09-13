Snir Yamin Set to Release Lead Single “down the line” From Self-Titled LP

After rediscovering his sound, Snir Yamin releases new music

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) September 13th, 2018

Snir Yamin is excited to release the lead single from his self-titled LP under Red Media Records. The project has taken Snir on a journey of discovery, renovating his career and taking it to a new level by opening a new chapter. “down the line” will be available on September 21 at Midnight EST.

The lead single from the LP captures audiences with smooth melodies and lyrics reflecting on Snir ’s journey in the music industry. A departure from his usual sound, this track is sure to have listeners dancing along.

The single was completed by Russell Lione (Producer and Mixing Engineer), Zac Suskevich (Additional Mixing Engineer). The album was recorded at Dubway Studios in NYC. Mastering for the LP was completed by Randy Merrill/Sterling Sounds.

“down the line won’t be available to the public until September 21. Until then, you can use this preview link to listen to Snir’s new single on Soundcloud. “down the line” will be available on all major music platforms including Google Play, Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.

Praise for Snir Yamin:

“Snir Yamin has been one of my favorite music discoveries this year” – Emily Hinde, No Depression Magazine

“His Songs combine intricate melodies and a feeling of darkness and light” – Lisa Hafey, Essential Pop.

“There is obvious emotion shared in the music of Snir as he puts all his energy into the art of songwriting” – Keith Pro, Indie Band Guru.

About Snir Yamin

Hailing from Israel, Snir Yamin is a singer and songwriter with a personal and eclectic approach to his music. His songs bridge the gaps between the intimacy of folk, the appeal of pop and the energy of rock.

Intricate melodies, moody atmospheres, and soft-spoken lyricism are the hallmarks of Snir’s work, as the singer conveys feelings of both darkness and light within his tunes, going for a melancholic, yet uplifting sensibility. To keep up with the latest details on the Snir Yamin, you can follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

