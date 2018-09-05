SmartyAds Wins Stevie Award as the Most Innovative Company of the Year

SmartyAds, a global provider of programmatic advertising solutions wins prominent international Bronze Stevie Award in the category “Most Innovative Company of the Year – Up to 100 Employees”.

New York (PRUnderground) September 5th, 2018

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2018 IBAs received entries from 74 nations and territories.

The Stevie Award is the only award in the sphere of business which recognizes the best entrepreneurs, organizations and products on the international scale. In 2018 more than 3,900 nominees represented by organizations of various sizes and formats took part in the competition for the name of the Company of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Executive of the Year, etc.

The Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 270 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.

In 2018 SmartyAds has managed to receive several prestigious accolades and live up to the reputation of the company which constantly makes investments in technological advancements and customer service improvements.

Programmatic solutions based on Header Bidding, Blockchain technologies, White Label and in-house solutions represent the new point of growth of the advertising industry. These decisions developed by SmartyAds are already in the high demand and definitely will be interesting for the media buyers and sellers in the future as they are equipped with functionality the sphere has been long awaiting.

The decisions featured by SmartyAds help to achieve effective advertising results due to advanced unbiased bidding opportunities, brand safety and transparency of the self-serve algorithmic platforms the media-buyers can grow their campaigns on.

The mission of SmartyAds is to enable the brands with even greater decision-making independence, that’s why their latest B2B projects are oriented on developing custom scalable decisions which help to gain a brand-new level of marketing autonomy.

About SmartyAds

SmartyAds is cutting-edge programmatic advertising platform tailored to the needs of supply and demand partners, data management platforms, ad networks, and agency trading desks. SmartyAds technology allows to create, launch, manage and analyze digital ad campaigns in the most convenient way. Explore granular targeting to reach target audiences across multiple channels simultaneously, analyze campaign data in real time and optimize to achieve results that surpass the most daring expectations.