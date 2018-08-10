SmartyAds was chosen as a 2018 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

SmartyAds, a leading programmatic advertising company is honored to receive a Red Herring’s Top 100 North America Award and be recognized as one of the continent’s most innovative tech companies.

New York (PRUnderground) August 10th, 2018

SmartyAds is acknowledged for creating increasingly effective programmatic platforms that help advertisers and publishers utilize cutting-edge technologies in order to achieve excellence in delivering ad campaigns and inventory monetization.

For SmartyAds it is a new level of distinction and privilege to stand on one line with other renown tech startups and brands whose authority was also previously emphasized by Red Herring’s accolade, including Spotify, Twitter, YouTube, Alibaba, Google, Kakao, and Skype.

“At SmartyAds we see this event as an incredible opportunity for our brand to gain even larger recognition and establish a wider market presence.” – Says Ivan Guzenko, CEO at SmartyAds. “Red Herring’s award is a proof that we have been working effectively towards the greater future of digital advertising. With robust cross-platform programmatic decisions based on AI, Blockchain, and Big Data technologies, companies are finally able to scale their campaigns in the fraudless ecosystem and capture better yields by targeting audiences precisely. We’re happy to be the part of the progress.”

Every year Red Herring’s Top 100 North America Award conducts profound research across the industries in order to determine the most progressive startups and promising tech projects.

More than a thousand privately financed organizations featuring in the list are regarded according to the various indicators, such as business strategy, innovation, financial performance, and gained market share. The list of participants undergoes rigorous vertical of assessments that also includes marketing, security, IoT and other business development criteria.

After the list of thousand is whittled down to hundred, the most outstanding entrants receive the congratulations at a special awards ceremony led by Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux at Marina Del Rey Hotel.

“2018’s crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet,” said Vieux. “North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience.

“What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting-edge sectors,” added Vieux. “Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models on show here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe SmartyAds embodies the drive, skill, and passion on which tech thrives. SmartyAds should be proud of its achievement: the competition was incredibly strong.”

This year SmartyAds has been invited to present their company to the American market at the Red Herring Top 100 North America award and take part in the international competition at Top 100 Global that will be held later in October.

You can check the full list of the 2018 winners at https://www.redherring.com/2018-red-herring-top-100-north-america-winners/.

About SmartyAds

SmartyAds is cutting-edge programmatic advertising platform tailored to the needs of supply and demand partners, data management platforms, ad networks, and agency trading desks. SmartyAds technology allows to create, launch, manage and analyze digital ad campaigns in the most convenient way. Explore granular targeting to reach target audiences across multiple channels simultaneously, analyze campaign data in real time and optimize to achieve results that surpass the most daring expectations.