Smarty – Innovative Television Advertising To Help Businesses Grow

The audience for television is changing. Unlike in the past where everyone watched television, there are numerous online platforms that will broadcast your favorite show or program. However, what is great about television is that it has retained a loyal audience and there continues to be many advantages to TV advertising in Dubai.

People still spend a bulk of their time watching television. And being able to access it from anywhere helps. This is particularly important as millennials choose video as their preferred content format. People do not watch television just in their homes. Consumers have access to television at fitness and health clubs, the gym, at airports, bars, pubs, and restaurants.

A television audience is more attentive and engaged than most other viewing audiences. Whether it is popular television series, sports or live entertainment it attracts an attentive group. Unlike social media networks that allows multiple viewer content and distribution, television advertising is not competing with anyone else. You get one television ad on your screen at a time.

And now television advertising has opened doors to businesses in Dubai that may not have the opportunity of advertising on traditional TV. It is a breakthrough technology in the advertising industry. Each time your client turns on their TV there is an interactive ad that will appear on their TV screen.

Smarty Business offers the newest type of television advertising which allows businesses to create the most effective television campaign to promote your products and services to reach the right people. It is a compelling form of advertising as ads don’t take up all the space. Clients can view the ads only if they like it or they can view it at a later time. It is an interactive type of ad that is new and exciting. Consumers have the opportunity of not just viewing the advert but also getting access to the business website and other official web pages including an online store.

Television ads will be displayed based on location and target audiences. Your clients can view your ads and for this interaction alone they are rewarded. When there is something in it for the viewers, they are more likely to engage with your advertisement. And upon viewing the ad your clients might figure that they actually like the product or service and purchase it. You will find that your business grows and increases leads and sales with paid advertising in Dubai.

About Smarty.

Smarty is an innovative technology that takes television to a new level.

It is a personalized and intuitional advertising system delivered to your TV screen.

The platform pays viewers for their time and attention when they are watching the ads and allows companies selling goods and services to advertise on all TV channels.

Smarty is bringing a new generation of TV ads that will change the world.