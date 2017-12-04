SmarTech Announces Early January 2018 Release Date for Latest Analysis of 3D Printing in Dentistry

The report, "3D Printing in Dentistry 2018: An Opportunity Analysis and Ten-Year Forecast" is available at pre-publication rates through end of 2017.

Crozet, VA (PRUnderground) December 4th, 2017

Industry analyst firm SmarTech today announced that it will be issuing its latest analysis of 3D printing in dentistry. The report will be the fourth analysis of additive manufacturing in the dental space. The firm is making the report available on a pre-publication pricing basis through year end 2017. Details of the study titled, “3D Printing in Dentistry 2018: An Opportunity Analysis and Ten-Year Forecast” are available on the SmarTech website at: https://www.smartechpublishing.com/reports/3d-printing-in-dentistry-2018-a-ten-year-forecast-and-opportunity-analysis

About the Report:

In 2017, 3D printing went mainstream in the dental industry. A number of high profile business ventures and acquisitions have continued to propel dental applications utilizing 3D printing technologies firmly into the sights of the largest dental services and solutions providers in the world. As the additive industry continues to transition, as a whole, towards manufacturing applications, the growth path for most existing polymer print technologies has faltered somewhat by historical comparison. This has allowed for well established, high value applications in healthcare to really shine and earn major focus of stakeholders in the industry.

Dentists worldwide continue to leverage digital workflows and manufacturing processes, having long since identified that digital dentistry represents the future of the industry. Indeed, 3D printing is well positioned to become the leading digital process in dental fabrication worldwide given its flexibility in efficient and accurate production of everything from dental models, to orthodontic aligners, to PFM restorations, to denture frameworks and beyond.

This dedicated study expands coverage to consider the greater transformative potential of 3D printing in dentistry, which is in better enabling dental treatment by bringing personalized device fabrication closer to the point of care -in the dentist’s office. Included in this comprehensive report are the following:

Ten-year 3D printing opportunity and market data forecasts in volume and value terms. These cover hardware, materials, software, and services

Expanded market data to include key metrics at a country level, better capturing the cultural attitudes towards advanced digital dental care and approaches to implementation

Expanded market data to include key metrics by end-user profile, including dental caregivers and dental laboratories/production centers

An updated version of SmarTech’s innovative “Comprehensive Guide to Dental 3D Printing Solutions” which features the most complete evaluation of available dental printers and materials

The latest trailing twelve month activity and competitive analysis to reflect the rapidly evolving landscape in which major dental providers are now interfacing directly with printer manufacturers, materials companies, and solutions developers

The report is broken out into five segments:

Interfacing with the Dental Industry and Trailing Twelve Month Market Review

The 2018 Comprehensive Dental 3D Printing Hardware and Materials Guide

Evolution in Dental 3D Printing Applications

Analysis of the Dental 3D Printing Competitive Landscape in 2018

Ten Year Dental 3D Printing Market Forecasts

All in all, SmarTech believes that this is the most extensive exploration of where the opportunities will be found in additive manufactured dental products in the next decade. It will be regarded as essential reading for everyone in the value chain for 3D-printed products.

About SmarTech Markets Publishing

Since 2013 SmarTech Publishing has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. Our company has a client roster that includes the largest 3D printer firms, materials firms and investors in the 3DP/AM sector.