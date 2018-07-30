SmartBuyGlasses to Launch a Mega Sale Event

Staying one step ahead as always, SmartBuyGlasses is bringing customers the best service at the best price possible.

Leading the way with its customers in mind, SmartBuyGlasses.com is offering a one-off seasonal Mega Sale for every American, kids and adults alike, to give everyone the perfect opportunity to buy a shiny new pair of eyewear for less. This sale is allowing customers to make the most of the change in season with 12% off all eyewear, FREE 1.5 prescription lenses, and 40% off all the other prescription lenses on the 1st of August 2018.

“By offering this site-wide discounts, we are not just offering our customers the best possible deal, but we are also making better vision more accessible to people. This is what SmartBuyGlasses aims to achieve. We hope that more people can see the world more clearly and find what they love” – Said David Menning, co-Founder of Motion Global group, the parent company of SmartBuyGlasses.com.

The promotion is available on all eyewear site-wide, with a large variety of shapes and materials, including sought-after rimless and semi-rimless eyeglasses.

Deal information:

12% off all eyewear site-wide – discount code: MEGASALE12.

FREE LENSES, 1.5 basic lens without protective coatings available for all brands, free 1.5 lenses with coatings for Ray-Ban & Oakley – no discount code needed

40% of prescription lenses including free essential coatings (scratch resistant, anti-reflective, and UV 400 protection) – discount code: RXSALE40.

Free shipping.

Free returns for 100 days.

2 Year warranty.

No minimum order value.

SplitIt-payment in 3 monthly installments available.

This promotion ends on the 1st of August 2018 and can be found here: https://www.smartbuyglasses.com/c/mega-sale.

SmartBuyGlasses is always looking ahead, and that’s what brings them one step ahead of everyone else. Founded by everyday people and thinking of the everyday every day, they see the importance in offering a fast and smart service that caters for the everyday individual. SmartBuyGlasses keeps the prices low and the service quality high.

About SmartBuyGlasses

The SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group is a world leading designer eyewear e-retailer, with websites in over 30 countries. The company was an early adopter to the online eyewear market, starting VisionDirect.com.au in 2006, selling prescription eyewear, sunglasses and contact lenses in Australia before expanding globally. Today, SmartBuyGlasses is the one stop shop for all eyewear needs, giving customers the power to shop their style. With over 180 brands and 80,000 products available, customers get their perfect unique look at amazing value. SmartBuyGlasses are the eyewear fashion experts offering big name designers along with the most exciting niche brands.