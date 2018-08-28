SmartBuyGlasses Brings You 100 Designer Frames All For Under $100

Leading the way as always, SmartBuyGlasses is bringing customers the best service at the best price possible.

New York City (PRUnderground) August 28th, 2018

Staying one step ahead so that its customers can too, SmartBuyGlasses.com is thanking its customers’ support over the last decade with the one-off Travel Fever event. Starting on the 3rd of September, this sale is offering all customers the chance to purchase the best of designer brands under $100. Therefore, not only can customers feel good knowing that they have quality eyewear at a reasonable price, but they will also look good and stay protected from the sun.

“By offering this site-wide discount, we are not just offering our customers the best possible deal, but we are also making better vision more accessible to people. This is what SmartBuyGlasses aims to achieve. We hope that more people can see the world more clearly and find what they love” – Said David Menning, co-Founder of Motion Global group, the parent company of SmartBuyGlasses.com.

The promotion is available on the top pairs of sunglasses site-wide, with a wide range of varying shapes, sizes and styles including sought-after rimless and semi-rimless sunglasses.

Deal information:

100 pairs of the top designer sunglasses under $100.

Free shipping.

Free returns for 100 days.

2 Year warranty.

No minimum order value.

Split-payment in 3 monthly installments available.

This promotion starts on the 3rd of September 2018 and can be found here: https://www.smartbuyglasses.com/designer-sunglasses/general/——0~100——–1

“SmartBuyGlasses is always looking ahead, not for us, but for our customers. It is for that reason that we are always one step ahead of everyone else. It is therefore no surprise that after just 12 years, SmartBuyGlasses has now become one of the world’s largest online eyewear retailers. We now have an expansive catalogue of over 80,000 products from more than 180 eyewear brands. However, despite our size, we still believe that the little things are what matter the most. That is why we always prioritize an affordable, fast and smart service that we are proud to stamp our name with.” – Said David Menning, co-Founder of Motion Global group, the parent company of SmartBuyGlasses.com.

About SmartBuyGlasses

The SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group is a world leading designer eyewear e-retailer, with websites in over 30 countries. The company was an early adopter to the online eyewear market, starting VisionDirect.com.au in 2006, selling prescription eyewear, sunglasses and contact lenses in Australia before expanding globally. Today, SmartBuyGlasses is the one stop shop for all eyewear needs, giving customers the power to shop their style. With over 180 brands and 80,000 products available, customers get their perfect unique look at amazing value. SmartBuyGlasses are the eyewear fashion experts offering big name designers along with the most exciting niche brands.